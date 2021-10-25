News18 Afternoon Digest: SpiceJet Flight to Belgaum Lands at Wrong End of Runway; Virender Sehwag Blasts 'Mob' For Abusing Mohammed Shami on Social Media and Other Stories

Never Met SRK’s Manager for Money Deal, ‘Threat to My Life’: Gosavi Whose Selfie With Aryan Khan Went Viral

Awitness in the Mumbai drugs bust case, KP Gosavi, whose selfie with Aryan Khan had gone viral, told CNN-News18 on Monday that he will surrender as there is a threat to his life. Gosavi’s driver Prabhakar Sail had on Sunday alleged a Rs 25-crore money deal made on behalf of NCB to let off Aryan Khan, a charge that was dismissed by the probe agency. READ MORE

SpiceJet Flight to Belgaum Lands at Wrong End of Runway, Investigation Pending

ASpiceJet Hyderabad-Belgaum flight landed at the wrong end of the runway at Karnataka’s Belgaum airport on Sunday following which the pilots have been derostered, the airline said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday and the aircraft landed safely. READ MORE

‘Online Attack Shocking, We Stand by Him’: Virender Sehwag Blasts ‘Mob’ For Abusing Mohammed Shami on Social Media

India batting legend Virender Sehwag has come out in defense of fast bowler Mohammed Shami who has been inundated with vile abuse on social media platforms. The comments have been directed at the fast bowler after India received a 10-wicket thrashing at the hands of Pakistan in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 opener in Dubai on Sunday night. READ MORE

KFC’s Job Rejection Letter Asking For More Experience ‘Under Wing’ Sparks Debate

Job rejections are never easy, not even when you apply for a position half-heartedly. But the disappointment of this Twitter user was at another level after her job application was turned down by KFC for not having enough experience. Now, you may feel that it is a justified ground for rejection, unless we tell that you she had an experience of two and half years working for KFC. READ MORE

Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms to Continue in Southern India for Next Few Days, Orange & Yellow Alerts Issued

The interior south Karnataka will witness heavy rains for the next five days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. Similar weather conditions will persist over coastal Karnataka for the next three to four days, it predicted. READ MORE

National Film Awards: Rajinikanth Dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke Honour to K Balanchander

The 67th edition of the National Film Awards took place at the Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi on Monday. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu bestowed the honours on the winners whose names were declared back in March. Megastar Rajinikanth received the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema’s highest honour. READ MORE

