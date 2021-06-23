News18 Afternoon Digest: States on Alert, Centre & Global View, Questions on Vaccines' 'Losing Efficacy', IndiGo Offering 10 % Discount on Airfare to Vaccinated Passengers

coronavirus-covid-19-third-wave-3880772.html">Delta Plus Variant FAQ: States on Alert, Centre & Global View, Questions on Vaccines’ ‘Losing Efficacy’

The Delta plus variant, a new mutant version of the Delta strain first detected in India, has been found in three states in the country. As of Tuesday, 21 cases of the ‘Delta plus’ variant were reported in Maharashtra, 4 in Madhya Pradesh and 3 in Kerala. Health experts have warned that the Delta Plus may unleash a third wave in the coming months, as it could possibly circumvent the body’s immune system. READ MORE

How Gujarat’s New EV Policy Aims to Have 2 Lakh Electric Cars on the Road in Four Years

The Gujarat government on Tuesday declared the ‘Gujarat Electric Vehicle Policy 2021’, which will have a positive ripple effect on the e-transport industry and help make cities greener, healthier and less polluted. It is aimed at increasing the use of electric cars and giving a boost to their manufacturing in Gujarat. READ MORE

Facebook Is Expanding Shops To WhatsApp and Facebook Marketplace In Several Countries

Facebook is expanding its “Shops" feature to its messaging app WhatsApp in several countries and to Facebook Marketplace in the United States, the company said on Tuesday as it announced changes to its commerce tools. Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said it would also introduce personalised advertisements in its Shops service based on users’ shopping behaviour. READ MORE

Richa Chadha Taught Us Covid-19 Protocols in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ Way Before 2020

Did you know Nagma Khatoon, the memorable character portrayed by Richa Chadha, issued some of these Covid-19 protocols 9 years ago in the critically acclaimed “Gangs of Wasseypur"? While this of course isn’t the reality, a hilarious mashup shared by the OG Nagma aka Richa Chadha shows the character “lived" in a Covid-19 world in the dark comedy crime cinema that has achieved cult status since its two-part release in 2012. READ MORE

IndiGo Offering 10 Percent Discount on Airfare to Passengers Vaccinated With COVID-19 Vaccine

IndiGo airline, India’s largest domestic budget air carrier has launched Vaxi Fare scheme for passengers who are vaccinated with either first or both doses of COVID-19 vaccines. IndiGo is offering a 10 percent discount on airfare on single, return and multiple journeys across India. As per the official statement by IndiGo, passengers must carry their COVID-19 vaccination certificate issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, or show their vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile app. READ MORE

Banks in Losses After Fraud By Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi Get Crores in Attached Assets from ED

The Directorate of Enforcement has transferred attached assets worth Rs 8,441.5 crore to public sector banks who suffered losses due to fraud by fugitive businessmen Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi. Vijay Mallya, owner of now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, has been facing the ED probe after his company defaulted on bank loans. While the ED and the CBI were investigating the matter, Mallya left the country on March 2, 2016 — the day banks moved the Debt Recovery Tribunal against him. READ MORE

