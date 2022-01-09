News18 Afternoon Digest: 'Sulli Deals' App Creator Arrested, Anything Can Happen, Say Govt Sources on India-China Standoff & Other Top Stories

‘Sulli Deals’ Auction App Creator Arrested from Indore, ‘Admits’ Idea Was to Defame Muslim Women

Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a man from Madhya Pradesh who is allegedly the creator of the application ‘Sulli Deals’ which listed Muslim women for ‘auction’ with photographs sourced without permission and doctored. The accused, Aumkareshwar Thakur, was apprehended by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) of Delhi Police in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore.

Anything Can Happen, Say Govt Sources on India-China Standoff as Corps Commander Talks Inch Closer

As India and China prepare for yet another round of Corps Commander talks to resolve a 20-month standoff in eastern Ladakh, the situation on the ground is uncertain and “anything can happen”. Top government sources told CNN-News18 that 60,000 fully armed Indian troops were spending a second winter in the freezing heights of eastern Ladakh. So are an equal number of PLA soldiers. A top source said things had been stable for a while but “China cannot be trusted with anything”.

Outspoken Saudi Princess, Her Daughter Released After Nearly 3 Years in Jail

Saudi authorities have released a princess and her daughter who had been detained without charge for nearly three years, her legal advisor said on Saturday. Princess Basmah Bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, 57, a businesswoman, rights activist and member of the royal family, went missing in March 2019 along with her adult daughter Souhoud Al Sharif.

The Centre has pulled up states and Union Territories for nearly 1,600 ventilators still pending to be installed despite sending “repeated reminders” and to ensure the machines are set in place and are fully functional as Covid-19 cases are spiraling in the country, touching 1,59,632 today, News18.com has learnt. Based on the demand projected by the States/UTs, the ministry of health and family welfare had provided more than 50,000 Make-In-India ventilators last year.

Now Indian Railways to Charge You Extra For Boarding, Alighting at Redeveloped Stations; Check Details

In a bad news for passengers at the start of New Year, now long-distance train travel is likely to cost more for those boarding or alighting at redeveloped stations as the Indian Railways is planning to levy a station development fee ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 50 depending on the class of travel. Officials said the fee is likely to be added to the train tickets during booking. The fee will be levied only after such stations become operational.

Covid Scare in Parliament: Ahead of Budget Session, 400 Staff Test Positive, Most Cases Asymptomatic

In random testing in parliament on January 6 and 7, over 400 staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Most cases were asymptomatic, sources said. A source told CNN-News18, “We were asked to do random testing, given cases were on the rise in the national capital. The ratio of people testing positive is 1:1 and most positive cases did not have any symptoms.”

Baby Lost in Chaos of Afghanistan Airlift Found, Returned to Family After Long Ordeal

An infant boy handed in desperation to a soldier across an airport wall in the chaos of the American evacuation of Afghanistan has been found and was reunited with his relatives in Kabul on Saturday. The baby, Sohail Ahmadi, was just two months old when he went missing on Aug. 19 as thousands of people rushed to leave Afghanistan as it fell to the Taliban.

