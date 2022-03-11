News18 Afternoon Digest: ‘Survived War For 13 Days’: Students Stuck In Sumy Return Home & Other Stories

Kerala Budget: Rs 2,000 Crore Allocated for SilverLine Project; Four New IT Corridors to Be Set Up

Presenting his maiden full budget in the Kerala Assembly on Friday, state Finance Minister K N Balagopal expressed hope that the Centre would give its nod for implementing the southern state’s proposal for building a semi-high speed railway line and allocated Rs 2,000 crore for acquiring land. READ MORE

Bigger Yogi Footprint in UP Cabinet 2.0? Caste Balance, Performance to Decide New Team, Space for Allies Too

As the BJP soaks in the success of its historic victory in Uttar Pradesh, all eyes are on now Yogi Adityanath’s Team 2.0, with sources telling News18 that the chief minister — who tasted electoral success on his debut — is likely to have a bigger say in the formation of the cabinet. READ MORE

Raped Me, Forcefully Made Me have Abortion Pills: Woman Constable Files FIR Against Inspector

Awoman police constable in Bengaluru on Thursday lodged a complaint against a police inspector, accusing him of raping her after cheating her with a marriage promise, threatening her, and forcefully making her swallow tablets for abortion. READ MORE

‘Survived War For 13 Days’: Students Stuck In Sumy Return Home

Students evacuated from Ukraine’s Sumy landed in India on Friday morning, people familiar with the developments told news agency PTI. An Air India flight from Poland’s Rzeszow landed in Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport bringing back students who were stuck in bunkers and bomb shelters as Russia’s ‘military operation’ in Ukraine continued. READ MORE

EXPLAINED: Worst Refugee Crisis Since World War 2 As Ukrainians Flee Country

Up to 2.2 million refugees have so far fled Ukraine, or some 5% of its population, since Russia’s invasion began on February 24, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Wednesday. Here are some details about what the United Nations has called the fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War Two. READ MORE

‘People Feared Having Conversations With Him’: Ravichandran Ashwin Recalls Experience of Being Coached by Former India Cricketer

Throwing light on the early years of his first-class career, Ravichandran Ashwin has recalled how working with the then Tamil Nadu coach WV Raman helped in his development whom he branded as a ‘hard taskmaster’ and how people would fear having a conversation with him. READ MORE

