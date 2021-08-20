News18 Afternoon Digest: Taliban Revenge Fears Grow in Afghanistan; Foes Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav to Come Together for PM Modi's Meeting on Caste Census and Other Stories

Taliban Revenge Fears Grow in Afghanistan as Targeted Door-to-door Visits Surge

The Taliban are going house-to-house searching for opponents and their families, according to an intelligence document for the UN that deepened fears Friday Afghanistan’s new rulers were reneging on pledges of tolerance. READ MORE

Foes Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav to Come Together for PM Modi’s Meeting on Caste Census

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with leader of opposition, Tejashwi Yadav will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 23 to discuss the issue of a caste-based census.“I had sought an appointment with the PM to meet him along with an all-party delegation from Bihar, including RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, to discuss the issue of a caste-based census. I thank him for giving us time next Monday at 11 am,” the CM told reporters here. READ MORE

Andy Murray Accepts Wildcard for Final U.S. Open Tune-up Event

Britain’s Andy Murray has been handed a wildcard for next week’s Winston-Salem Open, the final tournament before the start of the U.S. Open Grand Slam, organisers said. Murray, who lost to Hubert Hurkacz in the second round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Wednesday, was added to the main draw of the U.S. Open following the withdrawal of Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka. READ MORE

Two-third of General Population have SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies, Children Safe in Third Wave, Reveals ICMR Survey

The fourth nationwide Sero Prevalence Survey of SARS COV-2 antibodies done by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revealed data, alerting about the upcoming multiple waves of Covid-19 and several observations on the current scenario. READ MORE

Bengal Post Poll Violence: Justice IP Mukherjee’s Observations on Calcutta HC Verdict

“The said Committee constituted by the National Human Rights Commission had only power under our order to report on facts as gathered by them on investigation. They had no jurisdiction to make any recommendation or to express any opinion. We did not vest them with that power. Before proceeding to make any recommendation or express any opinion, they had to observe the procedure prescribed by the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993," he said. READ MORE

Former New Zealand Cricketer Chris Cairns Off Life Support After Heart Surgery

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns is off life support and recovering in hospital after emergency surgery in Sydney for a heart problem, his lawyer said on Friday. “I’m pleased to advise that Chris is off life support and has been able to communicate with his family from hospital in Sydney," Aaron Lloyd said in a statement. READ MORE

