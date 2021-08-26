News18 Afternoon Digest: Taliban Seek Foreign Aid to 'Rebuild' Afghanistan, Vaccinate All, Boosters Can Wait, Says Dr Guleria & Other Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE | Taliban Seek Foreign Aid to ‘Rebuild Nation’ After ‘War’, Have Special Message for India

A week after they violently fought their way to power in Afghanistan overthrowing the Ashraf Ghani-led government, the Taliban are still putting out fires breaking out across the war-torn nation as a result of redolent fears of their oppressive rule. Expats are making a beeline for Kabul airport desperate to be evacuated out of the country. Foreign embassies have all but emptied out. Women are out on the streets protesting for their rights; foreign aid has been stopped.

‘Vaccinate All First, Boosters Can Wait’: Dr Guleria as Data Suggests 1 Cr Jabs/Day to Meet Dec Deadline

As Brazil, US and several other countries have announced third vaccine shots, AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria has said that “the idea of booster doses can wait" and India should at the moment focus on vaccinating as many people as possible to curb the spread of Covid-19.

TMC’s Nusrat Jahan, Who Made Headlines for ‘Live-in’ Marriage With Nikhil Jain, Likely to Deliver Baby Today

Actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan, who made headlines for her controversial personal life, is hospitalised in Kolkata and likely to deliver her baby on Thursday. Nusrat had married businessman Nikhil Jain in June 2019. However, reports surfaced that the two had separated. When asked about whether she was getting a divorce, Nusrat had said that their marriage was not legal in India.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s On-screen Son in Chhichhore Misses Him: ‘He Used to Share His Problems With Us’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore co-star Mohammad Samad remembers the late actor as “a sweet" person. Mohammad played Sushant’s son in the Nitesh Tiwari-directed movie. Sushant passed away nine months after Chhichhore was released. The actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020.

Afghan Ex-Minister & Oxford Alumnus Syed Ahmad Sadat Now Delivers Pizza In Germany

Syed Ahmed Shah Sadat has gone viral on social media as it shocked the people. Sadat, Afghanistan’s former Minister of Communications and Technology, was spotted delivering pizza in Germany. Sadat had taken refuge in the German city of Leipzig at the end of 2020 after giving up his position. #Taliban #Afghanistan #SyedAhmedShahSadat

Abhishek Bachchan Says He ‘Had a Freak Accident in Chennai’, Resumes Shooting After Surgery

A couple of days back it was reported that Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has suffered a hand injury and is getting treated at a Mumbai hospital. Now, the actor took to social media to write about his ‘freak accident’ that he had on the sets of his upcoming film in Chennai. The actor shared a post-surgery photo of him wearing a cast and informed that he is back to work after his surgery.

