News18 Afternoon Digest: Targeted by Terrorists, J&K's Kashmiri Pandit Employees Say They Won't Be Scapegoats & Other Stories

After Row, Neither Charak Shapath Nor Hippocratic Oath Finds Mention in New NMC Draft Regulation

After a controversy over the National Medical Commission (NMC) proposing to replace the Hippocratic oath with the Charak shapath, the new regulations for professional conduct released by the NMC, neither the word Charak nor Hippocratic figure anywhere. READ MORE

More Nations React to Prophet Remark Row, MEA Hits Back at OIC & Pak; Oppn Ups Attack | Top Points

India fought to defuse anger in various Middle Eastern countries as it faces diplomatic heat with strong reactions from Arab nations to the controversial comments made by two BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammad. The Ministry of External Affairs, however, slammed the OIC and Pakistan for its “motivated” and “mischievous” comments on the matter. READ MORE

‘No Safe Place’: Targeted by Terrorists, J&K’s Kashmiri Pandit Employees Say They Won’t Be Scapegoats

These days, Anil Kaul spends a lot of time reflecting on whether his job switch from the corporate sector in Maharashtra to a government teacher’s position in Kashmir was the right decision he made five years ago. READ MORE

Will Doubling Down On Cheaper Russian Oil Help India Tackle Inflation at Home?

Even as Russia is offering deep discounts on its crude oil supplies, India is looking at buying more oil from the country which may help ease inflation in India. The development gives Indian refiners better bargaining power with price-setter Saudi Arabia and also reduces India’s dependence on West Asian oil. It will also help control inflation in India as cheaper crude will reduce the petrol and diesel prices in India, thus bringing down the overall inflation. READ MORE

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Release Photo Of Daughter Lilibet On Her First Birthday

Anew photo released on Monday by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed their daughter Lilibet celebrating her first birthday in a backyard picnic over the weekend. Wearing a light blue frock and white bow on her head, the red-haired toddler sat on the grass in a candid snapshot taken by close family friend Misan Harriman on Saturday, a spokesperson said. READ MORE

Brain Teaser: Oxford University Challenges Netizens With Tricky Question to Celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Can You Solve it?

The Queen of the United Kingdom became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service. To celebrate the unprecedented anniversary, events and initiatives were organised from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5. While town councils around the county laid on programmes of family entertainment to mark the occasion, Oxford City Council took a low-key approach with no large Jubilee events, festivals, or public concerts. Meanwhile, the University of Oxford had put out an Oxford challenge for the netizens during the celebratory weekend. READ MORE

