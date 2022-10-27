News18 Afternoon Digest: Telangana Cops Raid Farmhouse Over 'Attempts' to Poach TRS MLAs, BJP Says KCR Directed Drama & Other Stories

In the top news of the afternoon, Telangana cops raided a farmhouse on Wednesday night and foiled alleged attempts to poach TRS MLAs. In UK, first Indian-origin Prime Minister Rishi Sunak dodged attacks on her wife and wealth as he faced the opposition. All this and more in News18 Afternoon Digest:

Telangana Cops Raid Farmhouse Over ‘Attempts’ to Poach TRS MLAs, BJP Says KCR Directed Drama

With the crucial Munugode bypoll just days away now, Telangana’s Cyberabad Police raided a farmhouse belonging to Tandur MLA and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Pilot Rohit Reddy in a crackdown on alleged attempts to poach four MLAs of the party, a claim that the BJP has termed as “drama” created by TRS. READ MORE

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Writes: 75th Anniversary of Five Nehruvian Blunders on Kashmir

There are two ways to look at the significance of October 27. The first is to mark it as the 75th anniversary of Jammu and Kashmir’s accession to India through the instrument of accession. Historically, this is correct. However, there is another, far more contextual and accurate way to look at this date. October 27 is the 75th anniversary of an important day in a series of Jawaharlal Nehru’s greatest blunders, both before and after this date, that haunted India for the next seven decades. READ MORE

Rishi Sunak Dodges Criticism on Wife’s ‘Non-Dom’ Status, Makes Diwali Pledge of a ‘Britain Where Children Can Light Diyas’

United Kingdom’s first non-white Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, who took charge of the office two days ago strongly defended the reappointment of Suella Braverman as home secretary on Wednesday, days after she was forced to resign over a breach of government ethics rules. On his first full day as Prime Minister on Wednesday, Rishi Sunak dodged attack on his wife and wealth and responded to opposition’s criticism on Suella Braverman’s reappointment and said that she made “an error of judgement,” but she had recognised that. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES HERE

Infosys, Backed by Rishi Sunak’s Wife Akshata Murthy, Trades Ex-Dividend Today; Key Details

Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys Ltd., backed by Rishi Sunak’s, the new British Prime Minister, wife Akshata Murty is trading ex-dividend today. Infosys Ltd. has declared an interim dividend of Rs 16.5 per share, payable on November 10, for investors on record as of October 28. The Infosys (INFY) board made the announcement on October 13. READ MORE

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Did Not Break Surrogacy Law; TN Govt Blames Hospital for ‘Controversy‘

Tamil superstar Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan have not violated any surrogacy laws, according to a panel of two pediatric doctors, set up by the Tamil Nadu government to investigate into the matter. The panel submitted its detailed report to the Health Department on Wednesday. READ MORE

India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2022 Updates: KL Rahul Falls on 9 as IND Jolted Early vs NED

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first against Netherlands in their second match of the tournament. Rohit admitted the confidence of the players is on another level after a thrilling win on Sunday but says they have to remain calm. Netherlands captain Scott Edwards would have batted first as well but is hopeful of his bowlers doing the job at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Both the teams are unchanged. READ MORE

