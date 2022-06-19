News18 Afternoon Digest: There Cannot Be 'Double Standards', 'Selective Outrage' on Religiophobia: India at UN & Other Stories

Bengal: TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee ‘Now Available in One Call’, Launches Helpline for Diamond Harbour

Inspired by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s public outreach campaign, ‘Didi ke bolo’, TMC MP from Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee launched his helpline, ‘Ak Daake Abhishek’ (Abhishek now available in one call), at 788-7778877 for his constituency. He has also released a book, Nishabdo Biplab, detailing his own performance as an MP. READ MORE

Age Limit, Uniform, Honours & Awards: IAF Releases Details on Agnipath Scheme as Violent Stir Continues

As violent stirs continue to cause havoc across several states in the country, the Indian Air Force on Sunday released the details of the Agnipath recruitment scheme that sparked widespread agitation. The process for the recruitment will begin from June 24. The IAF document lists the eligibility, educational qualification, medical standards, assessment, leave, remuneration, life insurance cover, etc., among many other factors. READ MORE

There Cannot Be ‘Double Standards’, ‘Selective Outrage’ on Religiophobia: India at UN

There cannot be “double standards” on religiophobia and combating it should not be a “selective exercise” involving only one or two religions but also apply equally to phobias against non-Abrahamic religions, India has said at the United Nations. India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said on Friday that India has been the greatest victim of terrorism, especially cross-border terrorism. READ MORE

YouTube Removes January 6 Committee’s Clip of Donald Trump Discussing 2020 Election

YouTube removed a video from the US House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot on January 6 because it contained an excerpt from former President Donald Trump that violated the company’s election integrity rules, marking one of the first recorded examples of Big Tech censorship of the panel. READ MORE

Sovereign Gold Bonds To Open For Subscription Tomorrow: Key Details Investors Should Know

Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), which will be issued by the Reserve Bank of India on behalf of the government, are opening for public subscription on Monday (June 20) and will remain open till Friday (June 24). This is the first tranche of the SGB scheme for the financial year 2022-23. READ MORE

Woman Clears Class 10 exams After 37 Years, Son Says Mother’s Achievement is a Lesson That Learning is a Non-stop Process

Thirty seven years after quitting school due to financial trouble in her family, a woman from Maharashtra has cleared her Class 10 or SSC exams. Sharing the heartwarming story on social media platform LinkedIn, her son Prasad Jambhale wrote that he is proud of his mother’s achievement. READ MORE

Need to Utilize the Analytical Prowess of Artificial Intelligence, Feels Viswanathan Anand

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand is one of India’s finest exponents of sporting success, and as that nation and the player are on the cusp of landmark events, considering that India is set to host the 44th Chess Olympiad and Anand is a candidate running for the post of FIDE’s deputy president. READ MORE

