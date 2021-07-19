News18 Afternoon Digest: 'Those Who Take Shot in Baahu Become Baahubali': PM Modi; As State Run Refiners Increase Jet Fuel Prices, Air Travel Likely to Get More Costly

‘Those Who Take Shot in Baahu Become Baahubali’: PM Modi Encourages Vaccination Before Parl Session

On the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged people for vaccination and said that when you take vaccine in your ‘baahu’ (arms) you become a ‘bahubali’. Addressing journalists on the first day of the Parliamentary session, he said that over 40 crore people have become Baahubali in fight against Covid-19. READ MORE

As State-Run Refiners Increase Jet Fuel Prices, Air Travel Likely to Get More Costly

State-run refiners increased the jet fuel prices on Friday adding more worries to the Indian carriers struggling to reboot operations after extensive disruptions due to the fresh wave of the pandemic. The move is expected to make air travel more expensive, further impacting demand. READ MORE

Waterlogging in Many Districts, Red Alert Till July 23 as Heavy Rains Hit Karnataka

Several coastal areas in Karnataka continued to receive sporadic rains on Sunday after which many roads and residential areas in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and other districts were left waterlogged. READ MORE

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Announce Pregnancy with a Family Picture

Actress Neha Dhupia took to Instagram on Monday morning to share a good news with friends and followers. The actress announced her pregnancy with a picture featuring husband, actor Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr. READ MORE

Indian Students Enrolled in Italian Universities Stranded Back Home Due to Travel Ban

Indian students who had rushed back home from Italy to be with their family members or take part in the last rites of their loved ones at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 are now stranded here as air travel remains banned to the European country. READ MORE

Centre Building 30-day Buffer Stock of Life-saving Covid Drugs as India Braces for Imminent 3rd Wave

With the country bracing for an imminent third wave of Covid-19, the Centre has geared up to build a 30-day buffer stock or inventory of essential Covid-19 medicines like Remdesivir and Favipiravir. Apart from the life-saving drugs, the government is also restocking common drugs and supplements like paracetamol, antibiotics, and vitamins. READ MORE

Zoom to Acquire Cloud Software Provider Five9 in $15 Billion Deal

Zoom Video Communications has agreed to buy cloud software provider Five9 in an all-stock deal worth about $14.7 billion (roughly Rs 1.09 lakh crores) to target business clients looking to boost customer engagement, it said on Sunday. READ MORE

