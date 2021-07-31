News18 Afternoon Digest: TikToker Wins Guinness World Record For Biggest Mouth Gape; Assam CM Booked by Mizoram Police in Border Dispute

TikToker Wins Guinness World Record For Biggest Mouth Gape

AUS woman has set a record for having the largest mouth gape of any woman in the world. With a larger-than-life mouth, the 31-year-old from Connecticut has bagged the Guinness World Record in the female category. With a capacious gape of 6.52 cm i.e. 2.56 inches, she was confirmed for sporting the world's biggest mouth gape. Samantha Ramsdell's sizable jaw has landed her more than 1 million followers on TikTok. She claims she can fit a whole apple in her world-record meatball muncher.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and six top state officials have been booked in Mizoram on charges of attempt to murder and assault, in the wake of unprecedented gunfight between the police forces of the two northeastern states. The Assam officers against who Mizoram police has registered an FIR are Inspector General of Police (IGP) Anurag Aggarwal, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Cachar Devojyoti Mukherjee, Cachar Superintendent of Police Cahndrakant Nimbalkar, and officer in-charge of Dholai police station Sahab Uddin.

Ganpatrao Deshmukh, the longest-serving MLA of Maharashtra and a senior leader of the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), died in a private hospital in Solapur on late Friday evening, said family sources. According to the sources, Deshmukh (94), a former state minister, was admitted in the hospital for the last 15 days and died due to old age-related ailments. He was being treated for stones in the gall bladder and recently underwent a surgery. Deshmukh represented Sangola in Solapur district in the state legislative assembly for 11 terms since 1962 across multiple terms and served as an MLA for 54 years.

Amid concern over the third wave in the country, Covid-19 antibodies were found in about 71 percent of the population in Uttar Pradesh. According to Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR), antibodies against Coronavirus were found in people who have taken both doses of Covid-19 vaccine. A report said people who have not received a single dose of the vaccine were found to have lower antibodies. The sero suvery conducted in the last 10 days of June and the first week of July covered around 29,000 people including children over the age of six across the country. The survey, which covered 70 districts across 21 states, showed that 67.6 percent of the samples had antibodies against the coronavirus.

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area of Namibian and Marsar and the general area of Dachigam this morning, following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at a search party of the forces, who retaliated. In the exchange of firing, two militants were killed, the official said. He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras were being ascertained. Further details were awaited, the official added.

A13-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself to death in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, leaving behind a purported suicide note, which says that he was taking the drastic step after losing Rs 40,000 in an online game, police said on Saturday. The Class 6 student, son of a pathology lab owner, ended his life at his residence in Chhatarpur city on Friday afternoon, they said. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shashank Jain said that the teen left behind a suicide note. In the note, the boy, who studied in a private school, sought apology from his mother and said that he is dying by suicide due to depression.

