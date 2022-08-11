News18 Afternoon Digest: TMC's Anubrata Mondal Arrested by CBI After Skipping Summons in Cattle Smuggling Case & Other Stories

Amid Mahagathbandhan’s Round Table for Cabinet Expansion in Bihar, Opposition Puts Boots on the Ground for 2024

With JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar sworn in as Chief Minister with RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav as his deputy, all eyes are now on the cabinet expansion in Bihar. Reports said an in-principle agreement has been reached about the composition of the new cabinet, which is likely to have 35 members or more, drawn from Kumar’s JD(U), the RJD and the Congress. READ MORE

TMC’s Anubrata Mondal Arrested by CBI After Skipping Summons in Cattle Smuggling Case

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in a cattle smuggling case after failing to appear for questioning twice in three days. After the CBI filed a FIR in 2020, his name came up in the case. According to the CBI, over 20,000 cattle heads were seized by the Border security force while being smuggled across the border between 2015 and 2017. READ MORE

‘Even Animals Can’t Eat’: UP Cop Breaks Down Over Poor Food Quality, Firozabad Police Says This in Response

A video clip of a police constable protesting over the quality of food being served to them has gone viral on social media. The constable, Manoj Kumar, seen crying while staging a demonstration and was later whisked away by the police. READ MORE

Pakistan’s Intent Clear, Says India as China Backs Ally at UN, Blocks Move to Sanction Masood Azhar’s Brother

China’s move to block a proposal by the United States and India at the UN Security Council to sanction a top terrorist in the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was expected and shows Pakistan’s intent, top Indian government sources have told CNN-News18. READ MORE

Critical Minerals’ Search in Greenland: Billionaires in West Betting Big, Could India Take Advantage?

There is a search going on in Greenland, which is the epicentre of climate change’s effects, to find out a trove of critical minerals capable of powering the green energy transition. It was reported that mining companies, investors and even billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Michael Bloomberg and Bill Gates are expecting that the climate change-caused iceberg melting events in the region would unveil enough critical minerals to power hundreds of millions of electric vehicles. READ MORE

NASSCOM to Offer Digital Literacy to 700 Marginalised Youth, Make them Employable

With an objective to address the acute skill deficit in the country, NASSCOM Foundation is working relentlessly to empower over 700 individuals from marginalised communities with digital literacy, delivering life skills and socioemotional skills, job-specific skills, which support the transition into the workforce, and entrepreneurial skills to enable the youth to become self-reliant and future-ready. READ MORE

