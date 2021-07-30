News18 Afternoon Digest: Tokyo Olympics: India Women's Hockey Team Score Late Winner to Keep Quarter-final Hopes Alive; Facing Flak, Goa CM Says His Remarks on Rape Victims 'Taken Out of Context'

Tokyo Olympics: India Women’s Hockey Team Score Late Winner to Keep Quarter-final Hopes Alive

The Indian women’s hockey team scored a late goal to eke out a narrow 1-0 victory over Ireland in a must-win penultimate pool match to stay alive in the Olympics here on Friday. Needing a win to keep their hopes alive after three consecutive losses, India waited anxiously for 57 minutes before Navneet Kaur scored the winner to keep her side in the hunt for a quarterfinal berth. READ MORE

Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney Over ‘Black Widow’ Streaming Release; Studio Calls It ‘Sad, Distressing’

Scarlett Johansson has sued the Walt Disney Co. over its streaming release of Black Widow, which she said breached her contract and deprived her of potential earnings. In a lawsuit filed Thursday morning in Los Angeles Superior Court, the Black Widow star and executive producer said her contract guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release. READ MORE

Facing Flak, Goa CM Says His Remarks on Rape Victims ‘Taken Out of Context’

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who has drawn criticism over his remark about to the gang-rape of two girls, on Friday said his statement was taken out of context, and added that the safety of minors has to be a shared responsibility. He also said that he was deeply pained by the incident and would ensure that the accused in the case get the most stringent punishment under the law. READ MORE

Rise in Hair-loss is New Post Covid Complications: Doctors

Losing Hair After Covid-19? Doctors Say it is the New Post-infection ComplicationThere has been a massive influx of patients with post Covid hair loss, said doctors here on Thursday. The sudden onset of hair loss — Telogen effluvium — is caused majorly due to stress, nutritional deficiency and inflammatory reactions caused by the infectious disease, the health experts explained. READ MORE

Another Chance for Indian Techies to Apply for H-1B Visa as US Set to Conduct Rare 2nd Lottery

Hundreds of Indian IT professionals employed in America will soon get another chance to acquire H-1B visa as the US is set to conduct a rare second lottery for the non-immigrant visa to decide on the successful applicants. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said that a decision was taken after determining that the computerised draw of lots for H-1B visas conducted early this year did not give them enough number of Congressional mandated H-1B visas. READ MORE

IND vs SL 2021: Meet The Seven Indian Cricketers Who Made Their T20I Debuts During The Series

The recently concluded T20I series between India and Sri Lanka saw as many as 33 players being used; India alone used 19. Yes, you heard that right. Both the teams had to do a lot of chopping and changing as not only playing conditions came into play, but the Covid situation also made the playing eleven vulnerable. 19 players used by India is the most used by an any individual team in any bilateral T20I series. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here