News18 Afternoon Digest: Traffic Hit as NH 9 & 24 Closed to Curtail Protesters; Indian Railways Changes Timings of 50 Trains & Other Stories

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates: Traffic Hit as NH 9 & 24 Closed to Curtail Protesters; BJP Slams ‘Political Tourism’ as Oppn Protests

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained and Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav sat on dharna outside his residence as Lakhimpur Kheri turned into a fortress a day after eight people were killed during a farmers’ protest yesterday over a statement made by Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni at an event earlier in the day. The death toll in the incident also rose to nine as a local journalist missing since yesterday succumbed to his injuries. Reports said the violence broke out after two SUVs allegedly ran over a four anti-farm law protesters over a statement made by Minister of state Ajay Mishra Teni, who was on his way to his village after a programme of UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya in Lakhimpur city. READ MORE

Indian Railways Changes Arrival, Departure Timings of 50 Trains in Western Central Railway Zone; Check Details

If you are planning to travel by railways or the days to follow, double-check your train timings at the railway enquiry. The Indian Railways from October 2 has changed the arrival and departure of several passenger trains originating from Jabalpur, Habibganj and Itarsi. A senior official of the Indian Railways said that the arrival and departure timings of more than 50 passenger trains have been changed in the Western Central Railway zone. “We would request the passengers to check with the enquiry on the changed timings,” added the officer. The officer further said that the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, a subsidiary company of the Indian Railway, is notifying its passengers via mail and text SMS. READ MORE

Amid Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s Separation, Siddharth Tweets About ‘Cheaters’

After Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation, the actress’ rumoured ex-boyfriend Siddharth shared a cryptic post on his Twitter account. Without mentioning any name, Siddharth tweeted, “One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school… ‘Cheaters never prosper.’ What’s yours?" Siddharth tweet received flak from the couple’s ardent followers, who told the actor “to do better." One user wrote, “@Samanthaprabhu2 is a professional who’s having issues in her personal front and requested some privacy- The statement is quite simple and as a mature person it should be easy to respect her privacy but easy wifi availability to few undeserved is a regrettable sad fact." READ MORE

Dubai Expo Revises Worker Death Toll Up to Six, Declines to Say if More Died

Expo 2020 Dubai, the huge world fair that opened last week, on Sunday revised up the number of worker deaths to six to include COVID-linked and construction-related fatalities but said it could not say whether more had died from other causes. The state organiser disclosed three people had died after contracting COVID-19 in addition to the previously announced three construction-related fatalities among 200,000 people who have worked on Expo in the past six years. The United Arab Emirates is expecting 25 million visits over the next six months to the $6.8 billion Expo, which like other mega projects in the Gulf region have attracted international scrutiny over conditions of blue collar migrants. READ MORE

Sai Dharam Tej Returns to Social Media, Shares First Photo With Thank You Note After Bike Accident

Actor Sai Dharam Tej is back on social media nearly a month after he met with a road accident in Hyderabad. The actor made his first social media post on Sunday after the bike accident in September. The actor, who is currently hospitalised, shared a photo of himself showing his thumb up and promised to see everyone soon. Sharing the photo, Sai wrote on his Instagram account, “Thanks is a small word to express my gratitude for your love and affection on me and my movie ‘Republic’. See you soon." Tej’s cousin Niharika Konidela also dropped a red heart emoji on his post. His uncle Pawan Kalyan had stated during the pre-release event of ‘Republic’ that the actor was still unconscious. READ MORE

Bengaluru Police to Fine Two Wheeler Riders Wearing Bluetooth Enabled Helmets, HMA Opposes

The Bangalore police has recently said that using headphones while driving or riding by placing them under the helmet or using Bluetooth devices is prohibited. Two wheelers Helmet Manufacturers Associations has now opposed this decision of the Bangalore police and shows its support for the technology and its usage while driving. The Association has pointed out the fact that Bluetooth is a technology used and permitted while driving world-wide. Most four wheelers in the current times are providing Bluetooth and likewise there are Bluetooth enabled two wheelers. The reason for offering this technology is logical and simple- the technology is changing. READ MORE

IPL 2021: Nitish Rana Break’s Broadcast Camera Lens; Rashid Khan’s Reaction is Pure Gold

Nitish Rana was guilty of breaking a camera during the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The incident happened in the 17th over of the match when he hit Jason Holder for a boundary, but it crossed the rope and smashed straight into its lens. The fielder Rashid Khan was seen inspecting the camera. Rana was out the very next ball as he skied the next one from the Holder. KKR were engaged in a tight chase which they later completed with Rana scoring 25 off 33 balls. Shubman Gill was the top scorer of the match, scoring 57 off 51 balls. But once he departed, wickets started to tumble and KKR were left struggling. They finally managed to knock off the winning run in the final over of the innings. READ MORE

