News18 Afternoon Digest: Trump Calls India, China Air 'Filthy' in Final Presidential Debate & Other Top Stories

‘Look at India, How Filthy’: Trump Passes the Buck on Climate Change Again, Denounces Biden’s Plan

US President Donald Trump on Thursday described the air in India and China as "filthy" as he denounced Democratic rival Joe Biden's plans to tackle climate change. At their second and final presidential debate, Trump renewed his criticism that action on climate change was unfair to the United States. "Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia, look at India -- it's filthy. The air is filthy," Trump said at the debate in Nashville. Trump charged that Biden's climate plan was an "economic disaster" for oil states such as Texas and Oklahoma. Biden said that climate change is "an existential threat to humanity. We have a moral obligation to deal with it." READ MORE

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: People Have Vowed Not to Vote for Parties That Made Bihar 'Bimaru', Says Modi in Sasaram Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing his first election rally for the current election season in Bihar, beginning with tributes for the late Ram Vilas Paswan and Raghuvansh Prasad. Speaking to supporters in Sasaram, Modi said the Covid-19 pandemic would have been much worse in Bihar had Chief Minister Nitish Kumar not taken strong steps. LIVE UPDATES

Now, Imarti Devi Makes ‘Item’ Remark Against Kamal Nath’s Mother, BJP Leader’s ‘Dead Body’ Threat Fuels Row

Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development Minister Imarti Devi, who has been caught in the eye of a storm following MPCC chief Kamal Nath's "item" remark, seems to be heading for trouble herself. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sharpened its attack on the Congress over Nath's comment and accused it of insulting a Dalit woman. But now, a video has surfaced on social media in which Imarti Devi seems to be engaged in a tirade against Nath for his remark. As the video concludes, the minister makes a contentious remark against Nath’s family. READ MORE

Antiviral Remdesivir: US Approves First Drug to Treat Covid-19, Cuts Recovery Period by 5 Days

US regulators on Thursday approved the first drug to treat COVID-19: remdesivir, an antiviral medicine given through an IV for patients needing hospitalisation. The drug, which California-based Gilead Sciences Inc. is calling Veklury, cut the time to recovery by five days from 15 days to 10 on average in a large study led by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. It had been authorized for use on an emergency basis since spring, and now becomes the first drug to win full Food and Drug Administration approval for treating COVID-19. President Donald Trump received it when he was sickened earlier this month. READ MORE

Retirement Soon? Rafael Nadal Says He Might Not Continue to Play in a Year's Time

Rafael Nadal defeated Novak Djokovic in the French Open final to equaled long-time rival Roger Federer for the most major singles tennis championships won by a man with 20 Grand Slam titles and added to his own record at Roland Garros with No. 13 with a dominant 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 victory. But Nadal recently said that his playing day may soon be coming to an end. “I can’t guess when I’ll retire,” Nadal told El Periodico. READ MORE

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Preorders On Apple India Online Store: Up To Rs 34,000 For Your Old Phone

The Apple iPhone 12 is up for preorder on the Apple India Online Store. The Apple iPhone 12 is part of the four-iPhone strong line-up for 2020 that also includes the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is now Live for preorders alongside the iPhone 12, and deliveries start October 31. At this time, all colour and storage options of the Apple iPhone 12 Pro are up for preorder. This means, you can choose between the 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. Your colour choices are Graphite, Silver, Gold and the new Pacific Blue. READ MORE

A Suitable Boy Review: All the Suitors Drown in Colonial Hangover

While the book is also a sharp commentary on the handling of India’s nascent independence by the Congress party and its volatile social fabric and communal tensions, the show forces every potentially pertinent question in the background. To be honest, the unidirectional characters lack dramatic arcs Indian viewers expect in a lovestory , tragic or happy. None of the major characters actually stick out as the one having a solid purpose to make us take them with a little more seriousness than just a fleeting mention of Joyce and some vague lines about the Ganges and its impact on your psyche. READ MORE