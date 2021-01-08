News18 Afternoon Digest: Trump Decries Capitol Siege, India Begins 2nd Phase of Covid Vaccine Drill and Other Top Stories

'You Do Not Represent Our Country': Amid Impeachment Demand, Trump Decries Capitol Siege, Concedes Defeat

With 13 days left in his term, President Donald Trump finally bent to reality on Thursday amid growing talk of trying to force him out early, acknowledging he’ll peacefully leave after Congress affirmed his defeat. Trump led off a video from the White House by condemning the violence carried out in his name a day earlier at the Capitol. Then, for the first time, he admitted that his presidency would soon end — though he declined to mention President-elect Joe Biden by name or explicitly state that he had lost. READ MORE

India Will Begin its Second National Dry Run of Covid Vaccination Today. Here's All You Need to Know

The second phase of the nationwide vaccination drive against Covid-19 is set to begin on Friday. The largest such drill undertaken till now, 33 states and Union Territories (UTs) will be covered under it. India is getting ready to carry out the mammoth drive to ensure smooth operations once vaccination actually starts. READ MORE

Main Accused Arrested in Gang Rape, Murder of 50-year-old Anganwadi Worker in UP's Badaun

In a late-night crackdown, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a temple priest who is the main accused in the alleged gang rape of an Anganwadi worker in Badaun district. District Magistrate Kumar Prashant said that on Thursday midnight 'mahant' Satya Narayan was found hiding in the house of his follower in a village under Ughaiti police station from where he was nabbed by the police. READ MORE

'Depressed and Suicide-Prone': Nirav Modi's Lawyer Urges Court to Dismiss India's Extradition Request

In an attempt to block diamantaire Nirav Modi’s extradition to India, his defense team on Thursday alleged that the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai did not have arrangements or plans to deal with his mental health issues, including the risk of suicide. Raising concerns over Modi’s mental wellbeing, his team of lawyers urged the Westminster Magistrates’ Court to dismiss India’s extradition request. READ MORE

India vs Australia: 3rd Test at Sydney, Day 2; India 26-0 at Tea

India vs Australia live score, IND 26-0: It's tea time now. Cummins bowls yet another maiden here and Indians have managed to block him well. That is a decent start for the Indians in this short passage of play. LIVE UPDATES

How Global Teacher Award Winner Ranjitsinh Disale's Methods are Boon for Tribal Students in Pandemic

"In the last one month, people only wanted to click selfies with me. They rarely showed any interest in my thoughts or ideas," said Ranjitsinh Disale, when asked about his newfound fame as the winner of The Global Teacher Prize 2020 in December. READ MORE