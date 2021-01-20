News18 Afternoon Digest: Trump Prays for Biden's Success, Jack Ma's 'Reappearance' and Other Top Stories

In Farewell Video, Trump Prays for Biden's Success in Keeping America Safe But Parts With a 'Warning'

Praying for the success of Joe Biden in keeping America safe and prosperous and extending his best wishes, outgoing US President Donald Trump in his farewell video message said that now more than ever, Americans must unify around their shared values and rise above partisan rancour to forge their common destiny. READ MORE

Jack Ma, 'Missing' for Months Since China Fallout, Emerges for First Time for Virtual Meet With Teachers

Amid reports speculating about Alibaba founder and billionaire Jack Ma's whereabouts, Chinese state media has shared a video of him 'virtually' meeting a hundred rural teachers across the country on Wednesday. The normally voluble Jack Ma has been staying out of the public eye. He earlier cancelled a TV appearance and avoided social media. That had prompted a flurry of speculation about what might have happened to Ma, China's biggest global business celebrity and a symbol of its tech boom. READ MORE

'No Excuses, No Answers' - How Australian Media Reacted to India's Historic Win at Brisbane

India became the first team to beat Australia at The Gabba in over 32 years when they defeated the hosts by three wickets in the fourth and final Test and clinched the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 on Tuesday (January 19). Chasing 328 to win, India achieved the target in 97 overs with Rishabh Pant remaining unbeaten on 89. Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara also scored 91 and 56 runs respectively. West Indies were the last one to beat Australia at what is considered a fortress for the Australian team. In all, Australia had won 40 out of the 62 games they played at the venue prior to this match, losing just eight. READ MORE

Farmers Meet Delhi Police to Seek Permission for R-Day Tractor March

Even as uncertainty looms over their planned tractor rally on Republic Day, farmer unions agitating against the new agri laws have said their preparations are in full gear and authorities should facilitate the "peaceful march", instead of stopping it. After the Delhi Police sought an injunction on the tractor rally, the Supreme Court on Monday said the decision on it has to be taken by the Centre and the police, and the official permission is yet to be worked out. LIVE UPDATES

UK Covid Strain Detected in at Least 60 Countries, Says WHO

The UK coronavirus strain has been detected in at least 60 countries, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, 10 more than a week ago. The South African variant, which like the UK strain is believed to be more infectious, has now been reported in 23 countries and territories, the WHO said in a statement. LIVE UPDATES

When Akshay Kumar Got Rejected by the First Girl He Dated for Being Too Shy to Kiss

Akshay Kumar, who recently celebrated 20 years of marital bliss with Twinkle Khanna, revealed that there was a time when he was not so lucky in love. In fact, he got rejected by the first girl he dated. During an earlier appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show with the Housefull 4 team, he spilled the beans on the funny story behind his rejection. Recalling the incident, Akshay said that he went on three or four dates with the girl in question, which included watching a film together and going to an Udipi restaurant for a meal. However, she dumped him after that. READ MORE