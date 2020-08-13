News18 Afternoon Digest: Trump Relaxes H-1B Visa Restrictions and Other Top Stories

US Relaxes Restrictions, Allows H-1B Visa Holders to Return for Same Jobs They Did Before Ban

The Trump administration has relaxed some rules for H-1B visa holders by allowing them to enter the United States if they are returning to the same jobs they had prior to the proclamation of the visa ban. The US State Department advisory said dependents (spouses and children) will also be allowed to travel along with primary visa holders. READ MORE

My Mother Taught Me Not to Complain But Do Something... So I Did: Kamala Harris’s First Speech as Veep Candidate

Taking the center stage of American politics for the first time after becoming the presumptive vice-presidential nominee of the Democratic party, Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris remembered her mother Shyamala Gopalan, saying it was she who taught her not to sit and complain about things during the time of problem but do something to improve it. READ MORE

PM Modi Launches Platform for 'Transparent' Taxation to Honour Honest Taxpayers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a platform called 'Transparent Taxation’, which he said will strengthen efforts to "reform and simplify our tax system". “This platform has big reforms such as faceless assessment, faceless appeal and taxpayers’ charter. Faceless assessment and taxpayers’ charter come in force from today, whereas faceless appeal service will be available from September 25,” the PM said. READ MORE

Record Single-Day Spike of 67,000 Cases Pushes India's Covid-19 Tally Closer to 24 Lakh

With a record single-day increase of 66,999 cases, India's Covid-19 tally mounted to 23,96,637 on Thursday, while the number of patients who have recovered from the disease surged to 16,95,982, taking the recovery rate to 70.77%. The death toll due to Covid-19 climbed to 47,033 with 942 people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours. LIVE UPDATES

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Clash' With Alexa Struggling to Play a Punjabi Song is Too Relatable

Popular singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh recently learned how difficult Alexa can be when the voice assistant could not comprehend what the singer was asking her to play. Diljit wanted the assistant to play his song "Clash", but Alexa had other things on her mind. In an Instagram video titled "CLASH BETWEEN ME & ALEXA," Diljit can be seen interacting with his fans on an Insta live session while making the request. However, Alexa being Alexa doesn't pay heed to his repeated requests and even ends up playing a Beatles song instead. READ MORE