News18 Afternoon Digest: Twitter Appoints Vinay Prakash as Resident Grievance Officer for India; World's Tallest Sandcastle Built in Denmark Using 4,860 Tonnes of Sand

Twitter Appoints Vinay Prakash as Resident Grievance Officer for India

Twitter has named Vinay Prakash as its Resident Grievance Officer for India, according to the company’s website. The US-based company has been in the eye of a storm over its alleged failure to comply with the new IT rules in India, which mandates, among other requirements, the appointment of three key personnel - chief compliance officer, nodal officer and grievance officer by social media platforms with over 50 lakh users. READ MORE

Kolkata Police Arrests 37 For Partying at Five Star Hotel, Flouting Disaster Management Act

Kolkata police conducted a raid at a Five Star Hotel in Park Street late on Saturday night and arrested 37 persons for defying the Covid-related restrictions and flouting Disaster Management Act. Some of the arrested persons also pushed and manhandled police officials. READ MORE

Telugu Actor and Filmmaker Kathi Mahesh Passes Away Due to Accident Injuries

Popular Telugu actor, film critic, political analyst, satirist and Dalit intellectual Kathi Mahesh on Saturday died in a Chennai hospital while undergoing treatment for injuries suffered in an accident a fortnight ago in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district. READ MORE

Early Signs of Disaster? Rapid Surge in Covid R-Number from June-End Hints at Fresh Spurt

The R-number, or the effective transmission rate, has rapidly increased for the first time since the peak of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India, leaving medical professionals in worry. The transmissibility rate that was steadily dropping until the last week of June has seen a sudden spike between June 20 and July 7 as the country witnesses massive crowds at multiple tourist and religious places. READ MORE

The Untold Story Behind Abandoned Boeing 720 Plane at Nagpur Airport Parked for 24 Years

Unwelcomed guests are always a nuisance, especially when they overstay. For 24 years, the Nagpur airport had an unwelcomed guest in the form of an airplane, a Boeing 720, that landed because of an emergency in its engine in 1991 but never flew out. The Boeing 720, that had flown for many airlines commercially until reaching private hands, has an interesting story behind it. READ MORE

‘Do You Know Inspiring People?’ PM Modi Turns to Twitter to Seek Nominations for People’s Padma Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for nominations for the People’s Padma awards on Twitter. “India has many talented people, who are doing exceptional work at the grassroots. Often, we don’t see or hear much of them. Do you know such inspiring people? You can nominate them for the #PeoplesPadma. Nominations are open till 15th September,” PM Modi tweeted. READ MORE

World’s Tallest Sandcastle Built in Denmark Using 4,860 Tonnes of Sand

In the small seaside town of Blokhus in Denmark, the world’s tallest sandcastle has been completed, weighing nearly 5,000 tonnes and towering over 20 metres high, its designers said Wednesday. Standing 21.16 metres high (69.4 feet), more than three metres taller than a castle built in Germany in 2019, which previously held the title with its 17.66 metres, according to Guinness World Records. READ MORE

