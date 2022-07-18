News18 Afternoon Digest: Two Army Officers Killed in Accidental Grenade Blast Along LoC in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch & Other Stories

Parliament Monsoon Session: Proceedings Begin as Newly Elected Members Take Oath; Tributes Paid to Shinzo Abe; LS Adjourned till 2pm

As the proceedings of the Parliament began on the first day of the Monsoon Session, the newly elected MPs from both the houses were sworn-in. BJP MP from Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) Dinesh Lal “Nirahua” Yadav, TMC MP from Asansol (West Bengal) Shatrughan Sinha, and BJP MP from Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi took oath along with others as Members of the Lok Sabha. READ MORE

Droupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha in Prez Polls: MPs, MLAs to Elect India’s 15th President on Monday

Numbers may tell a straight story but there is symbolism at play in the contest between BJP-led NDA’s Droupadi Murmu and the opposition’s Yashwant Sinha on Monday, as more than 4,000 MPs and MLAs vote to elect the next President of India. Counting and results are scheduled for July 21. READ MORE

Two Army Officers Killed in Accidental Grenade Blast Along LoC in Jammu & Kashmir’s Poonch

An Army captain and a junior commissioned officer were killed in an accidental grenade blast along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said on Monday. The Army personnel were on duty when the incident took place in the Mendhar sector of Poonch late on Sunday night, an Army PRO said. READ MORE

Security Tightened After Violence over Student Suicide in TN’s Kallakurichi, Victim’s Father Draws Flak from Madras HC

Security has been tightened outside the school in Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu district after a class 12 student died by suicide on Sunday. The violence erupted on Sunday as protesters, demanding justice for the death of the girl, went on a rampage and set fire to vehicles, indulged in stone-pelting and ransacked and vandalised her school. READ MORE

Amid Turbulence, PTI Sweeps Punjab By-elections Billed as Imran Khan vs Maryam Nawaz Battle

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won the by-elections on Punjab Assembly seats held on Sunday after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has “conceded defeat and congratulated” its rival part on victory in “crucial by-elections on Punjab Assembly’s 20 seats.” READ MORE

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe Declares Emergency

Sri Lanka’s acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a state of emergency in the country, according to a government notice. This comes after Ranil Wickremesinghe was on Friday sworn in as Sri Lanka’s acting president after parliament accepted the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled the country. READ MORE

GST Rate Hike on Rice, Wheat, Milk from Today: What Gets Costlier, What Gets Cheaper

From July 18, 2022, which is Monday, a number of items including pre-packaged foods are going to see a price hike as the government has decided to put them under the ambit of Goods and Service Tax or GST. The GST Council in its 47th meeting had unanimously decided to go for a rate hike on several daily essential items. READ MORE

