News18 Afternoon Digest: Udaipur Killing Shows PFI is Fuelling Radicalisation Through Organisations in India, Abroad, Say Top Intel Sources & Other Stories

Kovind’s Journey to President Post Inspiring Achievement of India’s Democracy: LS Speaker Om Birla

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind’s journey from a small Uttar Pradesh village to India’s top constitutional post is a wonderful and inspiring achievement of the country’s democracy, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Saturday. Addressing a farewell function organised on behalf of Members of Parliament for the outgoing president, Birla said Kovind’s commitment to political fairness and making Rashtrapati Bhavan accessible to citizens will inspire generations to come. READ MORE

‘Had He Joined BJP…’: TMC Distances Itself from Partha Chatterjee’s Arrest, Floats Conspiracy Theory on Raids

More than half a day after the arrest of Partha Chatterjee in the alleged teacher recruitment scam, the Trinamool Congress spelled out its stand on the controversy and said it would take steps if the West Bengal minister is proven guilty in the court of law. Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday morning after a marathon questioning session of 26 hours. READ MORE

Udaipur Killing Shows PFI is Fuelling Radicalisation Through Organisations in India, Abroad: Top Intel Sources

The Popular Front of India (PFI), whose role is being carefully investigated in the Udaipur beheading case, is working mainly on multiple forums and their coordination with external and internal organisations have increased in recent years, top intelligence sources have told News18. READ MORE

TCS, Infosys, HCL To Be Hit By A US Recession As Global Tech Spend To Be Affected: Analysts

Even as talks of a possible recession in the US economy gaining traction with brokerage houses expecting it to hit in the next one year, analysts feel that it will adversely affect the IT spending of the US as well as Europe and, in turn, hit the information technology (IT) companies in India, including TCS, HCL Tech and Infosys. Indian IT firms depend on the US market for around 40 per cent of their revenues. READ MORE

100-pound Sailfish Leaps Out of Water, Stabs Elderly Woman off Florida Coast

A70-year-old woman was stabbed by a 100-pound sailfish that leapt out of the water and attacked her as her companions were trying to reel it in on a boat near the Florida coast, authorities said. The sailfish stabbed Katherine Perkins, of Arnold, Maryland, in the groin area with its pointed bill on Tuesday while she was standing in the boat as two others, Louis Toth and Dominic Bellezza, tried to bring it in on a fishing line about two miles (3.2 kilometers) offshore from Stuart, Florida, according to a report from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. READ MORE

IND vs WI: Rahul Dravid Gets Animated During Mohammed Siraj’s Last Over | Watch

Avideo of India head coach Rahul Dravid’s animated reaction during Mohammed Siraj’s final over in the first ODI against West Indies at Port of Spain has gone viral on social media. Dravid, the former India captain and current head coach, is usually a pretty composed individual whose expressions rarely give away too much about his emotional state. READ MORE

