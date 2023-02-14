News18 Afternoon Digest: UK MP Responds to BBC Documentary on PM Modi; Nykaa Shares Dip 5%

Latest in the row over BBC Documentary on PM Modi; three people were killed after a shooting on Michigan State University Campus

‘Poor Journalism, Badly Researched’: UK MP Says BBC Film on Modi Doesn’t Represent Govt’s View

British MP Bob Blackman on Tuesday said that the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “completely exaggerated". “BBC does not represent views of the British government. The documentary is a hatchet job," he said while speaking to News18. READ MORE

‘Not The First Time…’: Amit Shah Responds to Row Over Expunging Remarks of MPs in Parliament

Amid stern criticism over remarks of MPs from opposition parties being expunged in both houses of the Parliament, Home Minister Amit Shah responded and said this is not the first time remarks of MPs have been expunged in the Parliament. READ MORE

Nykaa Shares Dip 5% After Company Logs in 71% Decline in Net Profit; Should you Invest?

Should you Buy Nykaa Shares? Shares of India’s FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the parent of cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa, fell as much as 5.4 per cent today after the company reported a 70.7 per cent fall in third-quarter consolidated net profit due to higher costs. READ MORE

Shooting on Michigan State University Campus: Three Dead, Five Injured; Gunman Dead

Michigan State Police on Monday (local time) said three people died and five people were injured in the Michigan State University campus shootings. The police in a press briefing said some of those who were injured have “life-threatening" injuries. READ MORE

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic Set To Marry Again On Valentine’s Day

Hardik Pandya set to marry wife, again. The duo is all set to marry again and it will be quite a grand affair. The report suggests that they will take their vows on Valentine’s Day in Udaipur. A source close told the portal that Natasa and Hardik got married in a court in 2020. They always wanted to have a lavish wedding. READ MORE

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Leave Fans in Tears As They Pose With Vikram Batra’s Family

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in Jaisalmer on February 7 after three years of dating. The couple’s romance reportedly began on the sets of Shershaah, which has been a very special film for both of them. Shershaah is based on the life of Vikram Batra, martyred in Kargil War. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here