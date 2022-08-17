News18 Afternoon Digest: 'Ungrateful' Sri Lanka Must Realise It Can’t Run with The Indian Hare And Hunt with The Chinese Hounds & Other Stories

‘Moral Duty to Ensure Best Deal for Country’: Jaishankar on Criticism Over India Buying Russian Oil

Responding to the criticism over India’s crude oil imports from Russia, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said it is his “moral duty” to ensure the “best deal” for the people of the country that has a per capita income of $2000. READ MORE

How Jalore Dalit Boy’s Death Sparked A Fresh Crisis For Rajasthan CM Gehlot | News18 Explains

The recent death of a Dalit boy after he was thrashed by his teacher for touching a pot of water in state’s Jalore area has put Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot under fire, with outrage not just from the Opposition but from his own party as well. READ MORE

Picked as Cong’s J&K Panel Head, Ghulam Nabi Azad Quits Within Hours; 2 Others Follow Him

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Tuesday appointed former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad as the party’s campaign committee chief in the union territory but, as per media reports, he declined the offer. READ MORE

‘Scope of Freebies Wide, Tax Holidays, Loan Waivers for Corporates Can’t be Left Out’: DMK Moves SC to Join Case

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has approached the Supreme Court in support of freebies, opposing the petition filed by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay against the giveaways and election promises. READ MORE

‘Ungrateful’ Sri Lanka Must Realise It Can’t Run with The Indian Hare And Hunt with The Chinese Hounds

The Sri Lankan government’s predicament and its inability to refuse the docking of a Chinese spy ship at the Hambantota Port speaks a lot about its fast-losing grip on the island country to Beijing’s sturdy influence. But more than that, it spells out China’s determination to exert undue control over smaller countries by blackmailing them after dragging them into a debt trap. READ MORE

Stock Market Update: Sensex Reclaims 60K After 4 Months, Nifty Above 17,900; Key Points

Indian equity markets opened in the green amid mixed global cues and softening crude oil prices. In early trade, S&P BSE Sensex climbed over 300 points to reclaim 60,000 levels for the first time since April 5. Strength in oil & gas, auto, and FMCG shares powered the up move in the market though weakness in select IT names played spoilsport. Meanwhile, Nifty50 rose over 50 points to trade above 17,900 levels. READ MORE

Ankita Lokhande Flaunts Baby Bump in New Pics With Vicky Jain? Actor Sparks Pregnancy Rumours

Ankita Lokhande is currently vacationing with her husband Vicky Jain in Goa. On Tuesday, the actress shared a series of gorgeous pics of herself with Vicky from their getaway. In photos, Ankita looked stunning in a blue cutout dress. However, netizens wondered if Ankita was pregnant as they spotted a baby bump in her photos. READ MORE

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here