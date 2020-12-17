News18 Afternoon Digest: Unions Hold Meeting at Singhu Border, BJP Increases Focus on West Bengal Polls and Other Top Stories

Unions Hold Meeting at Singhu Border; Many Farmers in Favour of Reforms, Says Agriculture Minister

A day after the Supreme Court said the government's negotiations with the protesting farmers have "not worked apparently" and it will form a committee having representatives of both sides to resolve the deadlock. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who is leading the government side in the negotiations, said the ongoing agitation at Delhi's borders is limited to one state and farmers of Punjab are being "misled" by the Opposition.

Younger Leaders to Rein in Nitish Kumar: BJP's 'Gameplan' Delays Cabinet Expansion

It is little over a month that Nitish Kumar was sworn-in as the chief minister but the cabinet expansion exercise has not yet been completed causing heartburn among the ruling alliance legislators. Despite having 74 MLAs in its kitty, the BJP kept its promise and made Kumar the chief minister with 14 ministers, including two deputy chief ministers.

BJP Increases Focus on West Bengal Polls, Includes More Leaders in Central Observers' List

Bharatiya Janata Party is focused on the 'Mission 200' target set for it in the upcoming West Bengal polls by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Party workers have been advised to strictly follow the 'formula 23', a confidential strategy devised on how to win elections. Seven observers which include union ministers and ministers from states will be camping in various parts of Bengal to gather on-ground feedback.

Was Midnight Tree Felling at Aarey Final Nail in Coffin for Sena-BJP Alliance?

In a major jolt for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, the Bombay High Court has stayed the allotment of salt pan land in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg area for a Metro car shed. The tussle over the location of this car shed during the tenure of the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP-Shiv Sena government was among the flashpoints that eventually culminated in the estrangement between the two parties last year.

IND vs AUS, Cricket Score at Adelaide: All Eyes on Virat Kohli as Mayank Agarwal Departs

India faced an early blow as Mitchell Starc castled opener Prithvi Shaw off the second ball of the match. The Indian opener was dismissed for a 2-ball duck after which Cheteshwar Pujara came out to bat. Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia in the first Test of the 4-match series in Adelaide.

Diljit Dosanjh, Kangana Ranaut Engage in Another Spat After Actress Accuses Him of Inciting Farmers

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has accused singer, actor Diljith and Priyanka Chopra Jonas of inciting farmers and then disappearing. Tweeting in Hindi, she wrote that the two celebrities are acting as local revolutionaries for the farmers and they explain to the farmers what they have to protest about and accused them of provoking the farmers.