News18 Afternoon Digest: Unnao Rape Victim's Mother Gets Congress Ticket, CM Gehlot Orders Probe into Alwar Rape & Other Top Stories

UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Kejriwal Backs Bhagwant Mann as Punjab CM; Unnao Rape Victim’s Mother Gets Cong Ticket

In the first list of 125 candidates for UP polls, 50 candidates are women, including Asha Singh, mother of the Unnao rape victim. From Shahjahanpur, we have fielded Asha worker Poonam Pandey who led an agitation for a raise in honorarium, said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Alwar Rape: Mentally-challenged Girl Found With Rectum Displaced, CM Gehlot Orders Probe

A mentally-challenged minor girl who was found in a distressed state with injuries in private parts in Alwar was operated upon at a hospital in Jaipur on Wednesday. Prima facie it appears to be a case of rape but anything conclusive can be said only after the report of medical jurist, police said.

Congress’s Mekedatu Rally Turns Super Spreader as Mallikarjun Kharge, Veerappa Moily Test Positive

Several Congress leaders part of the party’s 10-day ‘padyatra’ in Karnataka, demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river, have tested positive for Covid-19, sparking fears of a ‘super spread’ of the disease amid the densely-packed rally.

Shefali Shah: I’m Terrified When I Face the Camera, Don’t Know What I’m Doing | Exclusive

After the tremendous success of Delhi Crime, Shefali Shah is back with another intense web series, Human, created by her husband, Vipul Shah. The actress plays Dr Gauri Nath in the medical drama, a role that put her way out of her comfort zone and challenged her every day. “I don’t know if it’s going to work,” confesses Shefali during a candid chat with News18.

Brothers Separated During Partition Reunite at Kartarpur Corridor After 74 Years

Two brothers who were separated during Partition in 1947 have finally reunited at the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor after 74 long years. Free Press Journal reported that while Mohammad Siddique had come to the shrine from Pakistan’s Faisalabad, his brother Habib had come from the Phullanwal area of India’s Punjab. Pakistani publication ARVoy News reported that Siddique is 80 years old and lives in Faisalabad, while Habib alias Shela resides in Punjab. The moment of reunion on Tuesday was nothing short of a Bollywood film, with the two brothers embracing and shedding tears of joy on meeting after all of these years. A Twitter user, Gagandeep Singh, shared the video, writing, “Kartarpur Sahib corridor has reunited two elderly brothers across the Punjab border after 74 years. The two brothers had parted ways at the time of partition. A corridor of reunion."

Megan Fox and Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged; See Her Emerald and Diamond Ring

Megan Fox and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly are officially engaged now. The couple announced the good news on their respective Instagram handles on Thursday and revealed that they got engaged on Tuesday. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been together for a while now. They even made jaw-dropping red carpet appearances together at MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards last year. To make the proposal extra special, Machine Gun Kelly designed the engagement ring for Megan with renowned jeweller Stephen Webster. It is a two-stone piece featuring Megan’s birthstone - an emerald – and Machine Gun Kelly’s birthstone - a diamond - interwoven together with double twisting bands. He proposed to her under the same banyan tree, beneath which they ‘fell in love.’

