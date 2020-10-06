News18 Afternoon Digest: UP Says Hathras Cremation to Avoid Violence, Contagious Donald Trump Removes Mask

UP Cites ‘Intel Inputs, Violence’ in Supreme Court to Defend Late Night Cremation of Hathras Victim

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the Hathras victim was cremated in the middle of the night "to avoid large-scale violence" the next morning, and cited intelligence inputs of "major law and order problems" as its defence. In an affidavit, the UP government claimed the family members had agreed to the 2.30am cremation, and further that political parties and a section of media have tried to use this incident to incite violence and riots in the state. READ MORE

Trump Returns to White House, Pulls Out Mask Despite Having Covid-19

US President Donald Trump staged a reckless departure from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday, telling his followers the virus that dangerously deprived him of oxygen and hospitalized him for 72 hours was nothing to fear before posing for a mask-less photo-op on the White House balcony. It was a remarkable attempt to convert his still-ongoing disease into a show of strength, even as it underscored his longstanding practice of denying the pandemic's severity and downplaying its risks despite the more than 200,000 Americans dead. READ MORE

Quad Foreign Ministers Meet in Tokyo Today as India Looks to Unite Allies Against Aggressive China

The foreign ministers of India, US, Australia and Japan will sit down to discuss a free and open Indo-Pacific in Tokyo on Tuesday despite a raging pandemic amid China’s contentious moves in the region. The meeting of the Quad countries was proposed by India in August-end at the height of tension with China over the military standoff at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. This is only the second time that the Quad meeting is being held at the ministerial level. READ MORE

Ravichandran Ashwin Just Trolled All of Us by Not 'Mankading' Aaron Finch and IPL Fans are Stunned

Ravichandran Ashwin and 'Mankading' go hand in hand. Monday, however, was a different story when the Delhi Capitals' spinner came out to bowl the third over of the Royal Challengers Bangalore innings as they were chasing a steep target of 197. Delivering the fourth ball of the over, Ashwin saw RCB's Aaron Finch backing up too far on the non-striker's end. The spinner paused in his delivery stride and stood there - warning Finch to not leave his crease. Seeing Ashwin opt-out of ‘Mankading’ during Monday's clash left fans stunned. READ MORE

Bineesh Kodiyeri to Appear Before ED Today as Records Show 78 Calls With Drug Peddler, Rs 50 Lakh Loan

Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of CPI(M)’s Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, exchanged several calls with a suspected drug peddler who was arrested in Bengaluru, according to phone records obtained by investigative agencies probing a narcotics case. The call records show that Bineesh and Mohammed Anoop were in touch 78 times between May 31 and August 19. Anoop was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau with 250 MDMA pills in his possession on August 21 from his apartment in Bengaluru. Five of their exchanges happened on August 19, two days before Anoop’s arrest. READ MORE

Payal Ghosh, Who Accused Anurag Kashyap of Rape, Writes to Maha Minister Seeking Y-level Security

Actress Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, has written to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh seeking Y-level security for her lawyer and her. Payal's lawyer Nitin Satpute took to his unverified Twitter account on Monday and shared the letter, which mentions that the accused is "roaming freely" and has not been arrested yet. The actress claimed that the accused might cause harm to her, adding that her life is not safe. READ MORE