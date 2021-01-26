News18 Afternoon Digest: UP's Ram Temple Tableau Gets Standing Ovation in R-Day Parade at Rajpath, Agitating Farmers Break Barricades, Police Uses Tear Gas and Other Stories

Ladakh Makes Debut in R-Day, UP's Ram Temple Tableau Gets Standing Ovation on Rajpath, India's Covid-19 War on Display Too

Donning special red 'paghdi' gifted by the royal family of Jamnagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is present at Rajpath for the parade after paying tribute to martyred soldiers at India Gate's National War Memorial. President Ram Nath, the supreme commander of the armed forces, is at the venue as well. The national capital is under high security as the city would be witnessing two big events. READ MORE

Agitating Farmers Break Barricades, Try to March Ahead; Police Forced to Use Tear Gas

Groups of protesting farmers camping at Singhu and Tikri border points of the national capital broke police barricades today to force their way into the city. According to officials, security personnel tried to convince the farmers that they have been given permission to hold their tractor parade in Delhi after the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath concludes. READ MORE

India Records 9,102 Fresh Covid-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Lowest in Over 7 Months; Fatalities Also Dip

India reported 9,102 fresh coronavirus cases in a day, the lowest in around eight months, as the infection tally reached 1,06,76,838, according to Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday. During the same period, 117 fatalities were recorded, also the lowest in over eight months, taking the death toll to 1,53,587. READ MORE

India May Have a New Central Bank Digital Currency, RBI Explores Possibility

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it is examining if there is a need to introduce central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the country and is exploring ways to operationalise it, if necessary. The RBI's statement comes against the backdrop of private digital currencies, virtual currencies and cryptocurrencies gaining popularity in recent years. READ MORE

Unchanged Corporate Tax, Benefits on CSR: What Corporate India Can Expect from Union Budget 2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has already set the expectations high by promising a budget like “never before” (and a paperless Budget) to address the biggest concern being likely contraction in GDP of 7.7 percent [as per advance estimates on the Indian economy by the National Statistical Office (NSO)] as uncertainties around a sustainable rebound of demand continue to weigh on economic activity. READ MORE

Heading Towards Herd Immunity: Here's All you Need to Know About Delhi's Latest Sero-Survey

Delhi conducted its fifth sero-prevalence survey in January and the results have revealed that the national capital is inching closer towards attaining herd immunity against Covid-19. The latest sero-survey has found that every second person in Delhi has developed antibodies against the novel coronavirus. READ MORE

More Dreamy Pics from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's Wedding Festivities

New pictures from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's Mehendi function have emerged online. The couple tied the knot in a low-key wedding ceremony in Alibaug on January 24. Just like their wedding, their Mehendi outfits were also pristine white. Natasha opted for a white lehenga, while Varun complemented her in a matching kurta-pajama set with a jacket over it. READ MORE