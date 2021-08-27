News18 Afternoon Digest: US Braces for More ISIS Attacks; Ashok Gehlot to Undergo Angioplasty at Jaipur Hosp and Other Stories

US Braces for More ISIS Attacks After 85 Killed in Kabul Airport Carnage

Islamic State (ISIS), an enemy of the Taliban as well as the West, said one of its suicide bombers targeted “translators and collaborators with the American army". U.S. officials also blamed the group and vowed retribution. READ MORE

Elon Musk Admits Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Autonomous System is Not That Great

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has admitted that the Full Self-Driving system is not that great, adding that the company is trying for a single tech platform for both highway and city streets to make the driving experience better. In a tweet, Musk said: “FSD Beta 9.2 is actually not great imo, but Autopilot/AI team is rallying to improve as fast as possible. We’re trying to have a single tech stack for both highway & city streets, but it requires massive NN (neural network) retraining." READ MORE

Facing Health Issues After Covid, Ashok Gehlot to Undergo Angioplasty at Jaipur Hosp

Ashok Gehlot will undergo angioplasty at Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital, the Rajasthan chief minister tweeted on Friday. He informed that after Covid-19, he had been experiencing health issues and went for a check-up after a day ago after “severe pain in the chest". READ MORE

India’s Singles Challenge Ends With Prajnesh Gunneswaran’s Defeat in US Open Qualifiers

India’s singles challenge came to an end at the US Open qualifiers after Prajnesh Gunneswaran was handed a straight-set defeat by American Christopher Eubanks in the second round. The world no. 156 Indian, who was looking to make his second appearance in the US Open main draw, went down 3-6, 4-6 to Eubanks, ranked 216th, in a 50-minute showdown on Thursday night. The 31-year-old Gunneswaran had qualified for the main draw in 2019. The two other Indian players in fray in the men’s singles qualifiers, Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan, made opening-round exits earlier this week. READ MORE

eBikeGo Rugged Electric Scooter Launched in India at Rs 79,999; Gets IoT technology

eBikeGo has announced the debut of RUGGED smart electric scooter at Rs 79,999 (starting price with FAME II subsidy). The price will be much cheaper once you include the additional benefits from various state government subsidies including exemption from road tax. The deliveries will begin in November 2021 and the scooter will be available in two versions: G1 and G1+, with costs ranging between Rs 79,999 and Rs 99,999. READ MORE

