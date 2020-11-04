News18 Afternoon Digest: US Election Results; Trump's Tweet Labelled Misleading and Arnab Goswami Arrested

US Election: Race to White House Comes Down to Key Batteground States

US President Donald Trump is leading Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground state of Florida and in several other competitive swing states that will help decide the election, including North Carolina, Ohio and Texas. Fox News network projected Trump would win Florida, while CNN projected a win in Ohio. Biden was eyeing the so-called "blue wall" states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania that sent Trump to the White House in 2016, but vote counting could stretch for hours or days there. Trump held early leads in those three states, but much of that was built on Republican-heavy Election Day voting. The counting of mail-in ballots in all three states was expected to take hours or days. READ MORE

On Track to Win US Election, Predicts Joe Biden as President Trump Alleges Theft

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden said he believes he is "on track" to defeating US President Donald Trump, and called for Americans to have patience with vote-counting as several swing states remain up in the air. The 77-year-old former vice president also said he was "confident" about the state of Arizona, a battleground that Trump won in 2016 but which Biden was substantially leading in with about 77 percent of ballots counted. President Donald Trump also said he expected a "big win" and accused Democrats of trying to steal the election. READ MORE

Twitter flags Trump tweet accusing Biden's Democrats of trying to 'steal' election

Twitter on Wednesday flagged a tweet in which President Donald Trump accused Democrats of trying to steal the presidential election. "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election," Trump wrote on Twitter moments after Biden told supporters he expected to win. Twitter labeled the Trump tweet, saying "some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process." READ MORE

Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami Arrested by Mumbai Police in 2018 Abetment to Suicide Case

The Maharashtra Police on Wednesday arrested Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami house in connection with the death of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik in Alibaug in 2018. Republic TV in its report claimed that Goswami was “assaulted and dragged” during the arrest. Goswami reportedly said that Mumbai Police also physically assaulted his mother-in-law and father-in-law, son and wife. READ MORE

Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Reveals Why the Actress Left Sushant Singh Rajput's Home on June 8

Rhea Chakraborty had filed a case against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Meetu Singh and Priyanka Singh, alleging that they had forged a prescription and had given the actor medicines without consultation. Her lawyer has told the Bombay Court that Sushant was advised by as many as five doctors to abstain from drugs because of his mental health. But the actor refused to do so, which is why Rhea left Sushant's home on June 8. READ MORE

Hilarious Memefest on Social Media as SRH Knock out KKR on Net Run Rate for the Second Time in a Row

For the second straight year, Kolkata Knight Riders are knocked out of the playoff, finishing fifth, but equal on points with the team qualifying on fourth. Net run-rate and Sunrisers Hyderabad combined to dash KKR's playoff hopes again. With a win over Mumbai Indians SRH ensured their safe passage to playoff owing to superior run-rate while Royal Challengers Bangalore, despite a loss to Delhi in their final league game also scrape through with better NRR than KKR. KKR’s ouster triggered a meme fest on social media. READ MORE