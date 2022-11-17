News18 Afternoon Digest: US Prez Biden Praises 'Coalition' with PM Modi; Delhi Murder Accused Threw Away Partner's Organs & Other Top Stories

In today’s edition we are covering the latest on the ongoing probe of the brutal Delhi murder case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s praise by US president Joe Biden during the G20 summit and Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Delhi Murder: Aaftab ‘Removed, Threw Away’ Partner’s Organs Next Day After Killing, Most of it ‘May Have Been Eaten by Strays’

Food blogger Aaftab Poonawala, who is being probed for murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces in May, was called in for questioning in October — four months after the murder — but managed to avoid suspicion by “offering all help in tracing Walkar". It was a trap by Vasai police that opened that details of the grisly murder during a “long drinking session". READ MORE

‘Our Coalition Demonstrates Strength’: Biden Tweets Photo with Praise for PM Modi

US President Joe Biden on Thursday tweeted about his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo during the G-20 summit in Bali and said that the coalition continues to demonstrate strength amid global challenges. Biden’s praise for Modi came two days after the two leaders met on Tuesday and reviewed the strategic partnership between the countries including in sectors like critical and emerging technologies and artificial intelligence. READ MORE

‘Comedy Circus’: At Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ Stop, Wrong National Anthem Gives Ammo to BJP

Rahul Gandhi’s ambitious ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is in the news once again, but this time for all the wrong reasons. A viral video of a wrong song being played instead of the National Anthem for a few minutes during a stop in Maharashtra on Wednesday has triggered a row, with the BJP slamming the Congress for the blunder. READ MORE

5 Months In, Shinde-Fadnavis Push for Ahmedabad-Mumbai High Speed Rail Project Derailed by Uddhav

Within five months of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government coming to power in Maharashtra, the bid invitation work for constructing the Ahmedabad-Mumbai High Speed Rail project on the Maharashtra stretch has been completed, with land acquisition for the project also near complete. READ MORE

How is Narco Test, Lie Detector Exam Conducted? News18 Explains as Delhi Killer Aaftab Faces Probe

Delhi Police has sought narco test of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner and dumping her body parts in a forest area in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur, a senior official said on Wednesday. Reports quoted sources as saying that the alleged accused may also be put through a lie detector test. READ MORE

Neena Gupta: There Was a Time When I Couldn’t Choose My Roles as I Needed Money | Exclusive

Neena Gupta is elated as her latest release Uucnahi which also features Sarika, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa (in a cameo) and Parineeti Chopra has been doing well at the box office. Talking about the positive response that she has been receiving, the actress, in an exclusive chat with News18, says, “We have made history with Uunchai. The film’s primary cast age is more than 60 except for Parineeti, something that is unheard and unseen in Hindi cinema. I am glad that the audience is loving the film. Uunchai is a film which is full of hope. READ MORE

