News18 Afternoon Digest: US Woman Rescues 10 of Afghanistan All Girls Robotics Team, Daniel Craig Becomes Highest Paid Actor & Other Top Stories

US Woman Rescues 10 of Afghanistan All Girls Robotics Team, Hailed as ‘Superheroine’

After the fall of Afghanistan into the hands of the Taliban, there are grave concerns about women’s freedom, their rights to work and live a dignified life among fears of human rights violations. Among more than 19 lakh Afghan women trapped in the war-torn country to live under the Taliban’s rule, 10 girls from Afghan Robotics Team were rescued out of the country after a US woman took the initiative. 60-year-old Allyson Reneau, who is an international motivational speaker and Harvard graduate, contacted her former roommate who worked in the US Embassy in Qatar and started the necessary paperwork.

Daniel Craig Becomes Highest Paid Actor With Rs 743 Crore Paycheck for Knives Out Sequels

Actor Daniel Craig has topped the list of highest-paid movie stars of 2021, beating actor Dwayne Johnson with whopping $100 million in earnings. Craig topped Variety’s highest-paid movie stars of 2021 list. Craig made his money from Rian Johnson’s forthcoming ‘Knives Out 2’ and ‘Knives Out 3.’ As for Johnson who lands in the second spot, he is walking off with $50 million from Amazon’s holiday-themed action movie ‘Red One’.

ASI Mother and DSP Son Salute Each Other in Viral Photo From Gujarat

There is no bigger satisfaction for a parent than to have their child achieve better things than them. And if it happens on the path of country service, the happiness multiplies by many folds. A recent viral photo captures a similar satisfaction on the face of a cop mother who saluted her DSP son during the Independence Day celebration in Junagadh, Gujarat. The now-viral photo featuring Aravalli Deputy Superintendent of Police Vishal Rabari and his mother Madhuben Rabari was shared on Twitter by Gujarat Public Service Commission Chairman Dinesh Dasa. Madhuben is also a police officer and is currently posted as Assistant Sub-Inspector.

UAE Issues Fresh Guidelines for Air Travelers From India, Check Details Here

The United Arab of Emirates (UAE) has announced new guidelines for air travellers from India. The new guidelines suggest that passengers can take a rapid PCR test six hours before their departure instead of four hours now. The new circular states that only transit travellers and UAE residents from India are permitted to travel to Dubai.

‘If Pak Uses Gun for Bandh…’: J&K L-G Says No Force Used to Show Normalcy on Article 370 Anniversary

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that is Pakistan used the terror of gun to shut down the state, there was nothing wrong if the used the stick to counter it. The remarks of the L-G came days after the second anniversary of the revocation of the state’s special status on August 5 this year.

Raksha Bandhan: Here’s How Rabindranath Tagore Used Rakhi Festival to Uphold Harmony Between Hindus, Muslims

Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival that’s dipped in history, mythology and folklore. Celebrated on the last day of the lunar month of Sawan, Raksha Bandhan mainly consists of a sister tying an amulet on a brother’s hand as a talisman that will protect him from any danger. The brother also has the responsibility of protecting his sister from any misfortune that may befall her. Raksha Bandhan celebrates the love and sense of protection that siblings feel towards each other and the amulet stands witness to the shared camaraderie.

