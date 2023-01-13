News18 Afternoon Digest: Uttarakhand CM Holds Cabinet Meet over Joshimath Crisis; Amazon India Starts Layoffs & More

Latest in the Joshimath crisis, Amit Shah’s Jammu and Kashmir visit & other stories

Joshimath News Updates: Cabinet’s Nod to Rs 45 Cr Fund, Many Decisions Taken; Karnprayag Cracks ‘Not New’, 8 Families Given Notices

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami held a cabinet meeting over Joshimath subsidence issue on Friday. Talking about the rehabilitation plans, he said “we have shifted 99 families from Joshimath so far & Rs 1.5 lakh ex-gratia is being given. READ MORE

In Jammu, Shah Reviews Security; Dials Rajouri Terror Attack Victims as Snowfall Hits Flights, Highway Shut

Union Home Minister reached Jammu and Kashmir earlier today where he chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in the vally, officials said, adding that senior officers of different forces and intelligence agencies were part of the key meet. READ MORE

Amazon India Starts Layoffs, Promises 5-Month Severance Pay, Says Report

Amazon layoffs India: E-commerce company Amazon has started laying off around employees in India as part of its biggest retrenchment exercise across the globe. According to an India Today report, Amazon has sent an email to concerned employees apprising them that they have been laid off. READ MORE

Don’t Pack Up Woollens Yet: Mercury to Dip Further Over Weekend, Rain Adds to Northwest India’s Woes

ntense cold conditions prevailing over Northwest India are expected to get more severe, with mercury set to plunge further over the weekend. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh cold wave is likely to sweep Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi starting January 14, which also marks the start of festival season for the region with Lohri and Makar Sankranti. READ MORE

Ready for Ro Khanna? Is the US Getting Ready for its First Indian-American President in 2024

California congressman Representative Ro Khanna earlier this week signalled that he is weighing a Senate bid in California but in Democrat party circles there are rumours that Khanna could be aiming higher, news outlet Politico said in a report. READ MORE

Kuttey Review: Arjun Kapoor’s Cop Act Impresses, But Tabu Is the Real Star of Aasmaan Bhardwaj Film

Tabu carries the film on her more than able shoulders with an incredible finesse and charisma. She lights up the frame every time the camera shifts focus on her. Once again, she plays a cop in the film, only she sheds off the protocol-oriented mannerisms of one. READ MORE

