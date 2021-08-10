News18 Afternoon Digest: Vaccination of Pregnant May Be Done at Their Check-up Facilities; Canada Extends Ban on Flights from India and Other Stories

Vaccination of Pregnant, Lactating Women May Be Done at Their Check-up Facilities, Says Order

Seeking to enhance COVID-19 vaccination coverage of pregnant and lactating women, the Delhi government on Monday issued an order that they can get jabs at health facility sites where they report for their regular check-up on designated days of the week. READ MORE

Related to Ebola, Spreads Like Covid & Now on WHO List: All About Marburg Virus as 1st Case Detected in W Africa

Guinea confirmed a case of Marburg disease, the World Health Organization said on Monday, the first recorded in West Africa of the lethal virus that’s related to Ebola and, like Covid-19, passed from animal hosts to humans. READ MORE

Ujjwala Scheme 2.0: All You Need to Know About Its Eligibility & Benefits as PM Modi to Add 1 Crore New Beneficiaries Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Ujjwala 2.0 (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana-PMUY) scheme at Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday via video conferencing. According to a spokesperson, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the programme from Mahoba. READ MORE

Neeraj Chopra Reveals He Has No Girlfriend, Says ‘Focus is on My Game’

Javelin star Neeraj Chopra became India’s first track and field gold medal winner at Tokyo Olympics and also the second Indian to have won an individual gold medal at the Olympics. READ MORE

Why Girls Top in Most Board Exams? Psychiatrists and Child Activists Decipher

Karnataka SSLC or Class 10th results are out and like every other year, Girls lead the toppers list. It was the same case with PUC (Class 12th) results as well as the medical entrance exam NEET. A similar pattern of girls performing better than boys is observed in several other exams. Girls don’t just bag the top list, they also have a huge margin of pass percentage. READ MORE

Canada Extends Ban on Direct Arriving Passenger Flights from India Till September 21

Canada will extend its ban on arriving passenger flights from India to September 21 because of the risks posed by COVID-19, the federal transport ministry said in a statement on Monday. The ban was first imposed on April 22 and has already been rolled over several times. The measure does not apply to cargo flights or medical transfers. READ MORE

Economy-Class Fares on International Flights from India on Rise: Check New Prices Here

Average economy-class fares on international flights operating on key routes connecting India have risen significantly during the last one month due to high demand, according to data from EaseMyTrip.com. The travel website’s data shows that average economy class fare on a flight heading from Delhi in India to Newark in the US increased from Rs 69,034 in July to Rs 87,542 in August. READ MORE

