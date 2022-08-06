Vice-presidential Poll LIVE Updates: Modi, Rahul, Sonia, Manmohan Among Top MPs to Vote as Alva vs Dhankhar Fight Picks Pace; Counting Post 5 PM

Polling to elect the next Vice President of India began at 10 am, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi being among the first ones to cast vote. The polling will continue till 5 pm, following which the counting of ballots will take place. National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee and former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (71) is pitted against joint Opposition candidate Margaret Alva. LIVE UPDATES

How Did Cong’s Price Rise Stir Turn Into Anti-Ram Temple Protest? News18 Explains BJP’s Ayodhya Priority & Oppn’s Bone in the Throat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah linked the Congress protests against the government to “insulting” Lord Ram and playing appeasement politics. He claimed that Congress chose this day of demonstration to further its hidden agenda of appeasement politics. READ MORE

Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Eleven Dead; Five Arrested, SHO Suspended

Eleven people have died and 12 have fallen seriously ill, many of them losing their eyesight, after consuming spurious liquor in Saran district of dry Bihar, officials said. According to District Magistrate Rajesh Meena and Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar, five people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the manufacture and sale of hooch, while the SHO of the police station concerned and the local chowkidar have been suspended. READ MORE

China Carries Out Mock Taiwan Attack Drill in Response to Pelosi Visit

Chinese aircraft and warships practised on Saturday for an attack on Taiwan, island officials said, in retaliation for a visit there by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that also saw Beijing halt dialogue with the United States in several areas. READ MORE

‘Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid Have A Big Responsibility’, Claims Former India Batter Ahead of T20 World Cup

Former India wicket keeper-batter Parthiv Patel feels there is huge responsibility on captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid to get the right combination ahead of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November. READ MORE

ODOP 2.0 | Remember Modi’s Gulabi Meenakari Gift for Joe Biden? You Can Soon Buy These at UP’s Petrol Pumps, Banks

Remember the beautiful Gulabi Meenakari cufflinks and brooch set that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted US President Joe Biden during the G7 Summit in Geneva? Products like these from Varanasi are now becoming the highlight of the next-level version of Uttar Pradesh’s popular ‘One District One Product (ODOP)’ scheme. READ MORE

