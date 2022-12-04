News18 Afternoon Digest: Voting Underway for Key MCD Polls, Cong Delhi Chief Alleges Name not on Voter's List & Other Stories

Voting is underway for Key Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, CM Kejriwal casts his vote along with his family and appeals to people not to vote for ‘those who are corrupt’. Focus also on phase 2 of Gujarat polls on December 5 and final results on December 8.

9% Polling Recorded Till 10:30 AM; Kejriwal Casts Vote, Urges People To Choose ‘Those Who Work’

Voting is underway for the high-stake Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MDC) elections in the national capital, with poll authorities and security forces all geared up for it. To ensure a free and fair poll, 170 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have been deployed in Delhi for the polls. READ MORE

BJP Holds High-level Meeting as Guj Polls Phase 2 Nears; Party Leaders to Meet All HP Candidates to Review Voting

D-Day nears for second phase of polling for Gujarat Elections 2022 for 93 seats with 833 candidates in the fray that will be held on December 5. The first phase of the polls for 89 seats were held on December 1. After lower voter turnout for polling in the first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections on December 1, the Election Commission of India on Saturday urged voters to come out in large numbers for the second phase on December 5. READ MORE

Digital Push to Pharma: National Drug Portal to Create One Window for All Your Medicines by 2023| Exclusive

In a digital push to the pharma sector, the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has begun preparations to launch a national drug portal by the end of 2023. READ MORE

10-Year-Old Girl Found With Abdomen Cut Open, Organs Scattered in UP; Local Rivalry Suspected: Report

Ashocking case of murder was reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit where a 10-year-old girl who was reportedly missing was found dead at an agricultural field. READ MORE

IND vs BAN: Deepak Chahar Shares Harrowing Experience in Flight to Bangladesh

Team India pacer Deepak Chahar shared a distressful experience he faced while travelling to Bangladesh on a Malaysia Airlines flight. Chahar is part of the squad for the ODI series which is scheduled to start on December 3 at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. READ MORE

Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput Slams ‘Star Wife’ Label, Asks ‘Nobody Says Star Husband Then Why…?’

Mira Rajput thinks it’s high time people stopped using terms like ‘star wife’ and ‘star kids’. Mira, who married Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor in 2015, shared her opinions during her appearance on Janice Sequeria’s talk show ‘Social Media Star With Janice.’ READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here