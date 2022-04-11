News18 Afternoon Digest: Weekly Covid Cases Rise in Delhi, Haryana as India Records Decline & Other Top Stories

Weekly Covid-19 Cases Rise in Delhi, Haryana as India Records Decline in Daily Infections

Even as Covid-19 cases have been declining in the country overall, Delhi, Haryana, and Gujarat showed an uptick in daily infections. The national capital on Sunday reported 160 fresh Covid cases whereas on Saturday it logged 160 new cases with a positivity rate of 1.55 percent. READ MORE

Bengal Teen Dies, ‘Forcibly Cremated’ After Gangrape at B’day Party, Son of TMC Leader Held; HC Likely to Hear Matter Tomorrow

A minor girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped at a birthday party in Hanskhali in West Bengal’s Nadia district, police said on Sunday. The girl’s family claimed that the main accused is the son of a Trinamool Congress panchayat member, who has been arrested for further investigation, they said. READ MORE

Protests Against Imran’s Ouster Intensify in Lahore; Bets on Shehbaz Sharif as Parliament Votes for New PM

Advertisement

Imran Khan has thanked his supporters for their participation in rallies held across Pakistan and abroad to protest against his ouster as prime minister and the formation of a “US-backed regime” in Islamabad. Protest rallies were held in different Pakistani cities after 9 pm on Sunday and continued for several hours on the call of Khan. LIVE UPDATES

Pranitha Subhash Announces Pregnancy, Actress Expecting First Child with Husband Nitin ; See Pics

Sharing the happiness of welcoming a new member to her family, South actress Pranitha Shubhash took to Instagram on Monday and announced the happy news of her pregnancy. The actress will be welcoming her first child with her husband Nitin Raju. By posting a few adorable pictures on the photo-sharing platform, the Kannada actress shared the big news with her fans. She wrote, “For my husband’s 34th bday, the angels above have a present for us." READ MORE

Ronaldo Criticised for Knocking Phone Out of Fan’s Hands in Viral Video

Ronaldo apologised for his ‘outburst’ and invited the supporter to ‘watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship’. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.