News18 Afternoon Digest: Welcome SC Verdict, Says Agri Minister Ahead of 9th Round of Farmers-Govt Talks; Politics Over Covid-19 Vaccine Heats Up in Poll-bound Bengal and Other Stories

Welcome SC Verdict, Will Appear Before Panel to Present Our Views, Says Agri Minister Ahead of 9th Round of Farmers-Govt Talks

Hopeful for a solution this time, ninth round of talks between farmer leaders and government is set to begin shortly. Clearing the confusion over the fate of the meeting, which was the only outcome in the last meeting on January 8, in the wake of the Supreme Court on January 11 appointing a four-member panel to resolve the impasse and a key member of the proposed committee subsequently recusing himself, Tomar said the talks between the government and the union representatives will take place as scheduled for 12 pm on January 15. READ MORE

Politics Over Covid-19 Vaccine Heats Up in Poll-bound Bengal, BJP Leader Slams TMC Over MLA 'Stopping Truck with Jabs'

Politics over Covid-19 vaccine has heated up in poll-bound Bengal with BJP leader Amit Malviya asking Bengal chief minister if appeasement was the reason for her silence after "a TMC minister held up trucks carrying vaccines and an MP likened the saffron party to coronavirus". READ MORE

Bitcoin Payments Worth $500,000 Made to Far-right Individuals Before US Capitol Attack: Report

Payments in bitcoin worth more than 500,000 US dollars were made to 22 different virtual wallets, belonging to far-right activists and internet personalities, before the US capitol rioting incident, cryptocurrency compliance startup Chainalysis said on Friday. The payments made by a French donor of 28.15 bitcoins were made on December 8, Chinalysis said in a blog post. READ MORE

Earthquake in Indonesia: At least 34 Killed, Several Injured, Houses Flattened as Tremors Set off Landslides

A strong, shallow earthquake shook Indonesia's Sulawesi island just after midnight, causing landslides and sending people fleeing from their homes in the nighttime darkness. At least 34 people had died, but Indonesian officials said they were still collecting information from devastated areas. READ MORE

As Mayawati Turns 65, Her Biggest Challenge Remains Reviving Party and Facing Contenders

As Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief and former UP CM Mayawati celebrates her birthday today, her struggle from a simple teacher to four-time Chief Minister of the biggest state in the country has not been easy. While the BSP supremo turns 65, the veteran politician faces the mammoth task of reviving her party. READ MORE

Adnan Sami Blasts Twitter User Who Called Lata Mangeshkar 'Overrated': 'Bandar Kya Jaane Adrak Ka Swaad'

Adnani Sami has come down heavily on a Twitter user who said that "Indians have been brainwashed into thinking that Lata Mangeshkar has a good voice". Lata Mangeshkar turned a top Twitter trend on Friday morning after this user claimed that the legendary singer is 'overrated'. READ MORE