News18 Afternoon Digest: What is the New Omicron Subvariant BA.2.75 that is Making Waves in Delhi? & Other Stories

Before Nitish, It Was Paswan: A Crash Course on Bihar Politics & Dexterity of Leaders in Making U-turns

As Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar switched sides to the Rashtriya Janata Dal after severing ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan has been in an attacking mode against the Janata Dal (United) co-founder. Chirag said that Nitish has “zero credibility” and that the state should see a fresh election. He even questioned Nitish’s ideology. However, the son of former union minister late Ram Vilas Paswan has perhaps forgotten his father’s political life which was also full of alliance flip-flops. READ MORE

If Dalit Boy’s Family Does Not Get Justice, We Will Withdraw Support, Says Rajasthan BSP Minister

Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha said on Wednesday that if the Jalore Dalit boy’s family does not get justice, the MLAs who joined the ruling Congress from BSP will not hesitate from withdrawing support to the government. The minister of state for rural development also said that no incident of crime should be linked to any particular community. READ MORE

What is the New Omicron Subvariant BA.2.75 that is Making Waves in Delhi? | News18 Explains

Like movie remakes have become common in India, many versions of Omicron are prevalent in India, with the latest sub-variant, BA.2.75, behind the spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi. The Covid positivity rate of Delhi has jumped close to 20%, with around 1,700 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The new Omicron sub-variant, BA.2.75, has been identified as highly transmissible and can infect those who have antibodies, experts have pointed out. READ MORE

Sri Lanka’s Ex-Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa Awaiting Green Card to Settle in US With Wife & Son: Report

Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country last month amid public protests calling for his resignation, is awaiting a US Green Card in order to return to the US and settle there with his wife and son, according to a report by the Daily Mirror. READ MORE

Service Charge Can be Continued for Now, Delhi HC Seeks Stand of Restaurants on CCPA Appeal

Restaurants can levy service charges on customers for the time being, the Delhi High Court has said. The HC has also sought stand of restaurant bodies on the on appeal filed by the Central Consumer Protection Authority. READ MORE

Rafael Nadal Not Discouraged by Losing on Return, Says Will Be Ready for US Open

Rafael Nadal was not too downhearted by defeat at the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday after the Spaniard lost 7-6(9) 4-6 6-3 to Borna Coric on his return from a six-week injury layoff. READ MORE

