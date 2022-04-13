News18 Afternoon Digest: What Led to a $51 Billion Debt Default for the Island Nation & Other Top Stories

‘Urinated in Bottle, Spent Whole Night Praying’: Stranded Mid-Air, Ropeway Accident Survivors Recount Horror

It was a Sunday outing that turned into a nightmare when cable cars on a ropeway in Jharkhand’s Deoghar collided, leading to two deaths and a 46-hour gruelling rescue operation which also ended in tragedy as a woman fell to her death while being winched up by an IAF helicopter. For the 60 other tourists, stranded since Sunday 4pm after the ropeway malfunction at Trikut hills, around 20 kilometres from the famous Baba Baidyanath temple, life will never be the same. READ MORE

Respite from April Heatwave Likely from Today; Clouds, Winds to Bring Down Temperature: IMD

North India has been braving the heatwave in April, with temperature soaring beyond 40 degrees Celsius in the last few days, but the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted end of the hot-spell in the coming days, and windy and cloudy weather ahead. READ MORE

Expression of People’s Trust in BJP’s Development Model: PM Modi on UP Legislative Council Poll Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the BJP’s sweep of the Legislative Council polls in Uttar Pradesh as yet another expression of people’s trust in the BJP’s development model. In a tweet, he congratulated the winners and also greeted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP functionaries. READ MORE

‘He Must Not be Given so Much Importance’: Maha Dy CM After Raj Thackeray’s ‘Ultimatum’ Over Loud Speakers on Mosques

A day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray gave an ultimatum of sorts to the state government, reiterating his demand for the removal of loudspeakers on mosques, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the MNS supremo “must not be given so much importance". READ MORE

Sri Lanka Crisis: What Led to a $51 Billion Debt Default for the Island Nation? Explained

In the midst of its worst economic crisis in over 70 decades, Sri Lanka on Tuesday announced announced that it will default on its external debt pending a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund. Sri Lanka’s central bank said on Tuesday it had become “challenging and impossible” to repay external debt, as it tries to use its dwindling foreign exchange reserves to import essentials. READ MORE

Inflation at 1.5-Year High: Are Food, Healthcare, Fuel Prices Going To Rise Further?

Though the retail inflation in March touched a 17-month high of 6.95 per cent led by a jump in the prices of fuel and food items such as vegetables, milk, meat, and cereals, it may continue to remain elevated amid price rise in essential medicines in April. It may also prompt the RBI to go for rate hikes as soon as June since controlling inflation has now taken the center stage for the central bank than pushing growth. READ MORE

Ayan Mukerji Finally Confirms Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Wedding With Romantic Brahmastra Video

Ayan Mukerji has finally confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are indeed getting married. The director shared a romantic video from the couple’s upcoming movie Brahmastra and congratulated them on their upcoming wedding. The song is titled Kesariya, sung by Arijit Singh, and features glimpses of Ranbir and Alia romancing in the streets of Varanasi. The couple is seen running through a rain of flower petals while they have their eyes on each other. READ MORE

