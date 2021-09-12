News18 Afternoon Digest: What Taliban's Road to Recognition Can be, Bengaluru Water Supply to be Disrupted & Other Top Stories

EXPLAINED: What Taliban Would Need To Do To Win Recognition For Their Govt In Afghanistan

Sending and receiving money and mail from abroad, being able to travel freely around the world, entering into business deals across borders, all of these are taken for granted by people in most countries. Yet the international recognition that permits these privileges cannot be taken for granted. At least not when you are a outfit that has just violently seized control of a country and have a reputation for preferring harsh laws that are seen as enabling the commission of atrocities and rights violations. So, as the Taliban get ready to inaugurate their new government in Afghanistan, the question of global legitimacy will be topmost on the minds of its members. Here’s what you need to know.

Bengaluru Water Supply to be Disrupted Today, Tomorrow for Emergency Repair: See Full List of Areas

Bengaluru residents will face disruption in the water supply on Sunday and Monday as emergency repair work to arrest leakages in a 1750 mm transmission main pumping station is set to begin. As the pumping station, that comes under the Bangalore Water and Sewerage Board, at the TK Halli is meant for Cauvery third stage areas, the disruption of water supply will be most felt around that region.

Sai Dharam Tej was Riding Bike Beyond Permissible Limits, Say Police

Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej was driving the bike at around 75 km per hour, much beyond the permissible speed of 30-40 kmph on the road at the time of accident, said police. Sai Tej was injured when he fell off the bike on the road (Durgam cheruvu bridge to IKEA road) near Novartis company in Madhapur area at around 8 p.m. on Friday night. The actor, nephew of megastar Chiranjeevi, sustained multiple injuries and was admitted to a hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.

Cristiano Ronaldo Admits He Was ‘Super Nervous’ After Memorable 2nd Manchester United Debut

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored nearly 800 goals for club and country and won numerous trophies in a 19-year carer but the Portuguese forward admitted having butterflies in his stomach ahead of his second debut at Manchester United on Saturday. Ronaldo, who scored 118 goals for United during his first stint, netted twice on his return in a 4-1 win over Newcastle United at Old Trafford that sent the Manchester club to the top of the Premier League standings. read more

Meet Jadav Payeng, Man Who Fought Climate Crisis By Raising World’s Largest Man-Made Forest in Assam

As the world stands right in the middle of the climate change crisis staring at humans, people like Jadav Payeng, a local tribesman from Assam has turned into a global reforestation hero single-handedly by growing a 1360-acre forest at Majuli island in Jorhat district of Assam.

Fully Vaccinated Indians Can Fly to UAE from Today, Return Airfare Starts at Rs 13,000

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced that it is lifting travel restrictions on entry for residents who have been fully vaccinated flyers from September 12, provided that the shot is approved by the World Health Organization. It has also allowed residents from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan as well to fly into the UAE from September 12.

Queen Elizabeth II Leads Explosion of British Joy at Raducanu’s Stunning US Open Win

Emma Raducanu’s extraordinary US Open triumph on Saturday led to an explosion of joy in Britain, with Queen Elizabeth II leading the celebrations as the 18-year-old qualifier made tennis history in New York. Raducanu beat 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 to become Britain’s first women’s Grand Slam singles champion since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977, and the first player to win a major after coming through a qualifying tournament.

