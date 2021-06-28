News18 Afternoon Digest: What Will The Covid Third Wave Be Like?; Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Quits Studies for Bollywood Debut and Other Stories

Astronaut Photobombing His Partner in Crime During Spacewalk Outside ISS is Selfie Goals

Spacewalk is defined as a process when astronauts get out of the relatively safe International Space Station to do something necessary such as repairs. However, other than all that important stuff, astronauts also “dance” in space, as is shown in a video tweeted by Thomas Pesquet, an ESA astronaut aboard the International Space Station. READ MORE

What Will The Covid Third Wave Be Like?

When the Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to the Government of India warned the country, a few weeks ago, of an inevitable third wave of the pandemic, there was alarm among the people and outcry in the media. READ MORE

Frog Whisperer? This 70-Year-Old Australian Scientist Has Mastered the Language of ‘Croak’

Wading through a moonlit pond on Australia’s east coast talking to frogs makes Michael Mahony feel like a kid again. The 70-year-old biology professor and conservationist at the Australia University of Newcastle, have mastered imitating and understanding the shrills, croaks and whistles of frogs. READ MORE

Unlock 5.0: Delhi, Maharashtra & Karnataka Among States Easing Covid Curbs. Read All About New Rules

India has witnessed a downward trend in Covid-19 cases with 50,040 testing positive for the virus in the last 24 hours and the daily positivity rate declining to 2.82 per cent. Encouraged by the dip in numbers, several states and union territories have relaxed the restrictions and issued fresh guidelines that come into effect from Monday. READ MORE

Why do Mosquitoes Bite Some More Than Others? Here’s What the Science Says Read

Monsoon can take a toll on human health. From manageable disease like cold and flu, to fatal diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya, monsoon brings along with it health complications that can put us at risk. While it might not be possible to avoid mosquito bites, as despite using ways like using mosquito repellents and avoiding mosquito-breeding, the vector succeeds in transmitting these diseases. READ MORE

‘Giving it All to Acting’: Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Quits Studies for Bollywood Debut

Taking to social media, Babil wrote, “I will miss you so much. My beautiful friends. I have a very tight circle here in Mumbai, literally 2-3 friends in total. You all gave me a home in a strange cold place and made me feel like I belonged. Thank you, I love you. Film BA, dropping out today, with over 120 credits cause I’m giving it all to acting as of now. Goodbye university of Westminster. I love you my truest friends (sic)." READ MORE

Airport Drone Attack Only for ‘Optics’, Jammu Sleeper Cells’ Involvement Unlikely: Top Intel Sources

The twin explosions that rocked the high-security technical area of Jammu airport in the early hours of Sunday may have been planned and executed only for the purpose of “optics," CNN-News18 has learned from top sources in the Intelligence Bureau. READ MORE

