News18 Afternoon Digest: What's Open & What's Shut in Mumbai, Traffic Jams & Metro Entry Curbs Mark Delhi's Unlock Day 1 & Other Top Stories

Stepping Out in Mumbai Today? Here’s What’s Open & What’s Shut in the Financial Capital

The fresh guidelines for ‘break the chain’ will come into implementation from Monday across Maharashtra. If you plan to step out in Mumbai today, here’s a quick lowdown of what’s opening and what will remain shut in the financial capital. All malls, theatres and multiplexes will continue to remain shut in Mumbai. But if you are missing dining out in your favourite restaurant, you may get lucky as dining facility is allowed with 50% capacity in all Mumbai restaurants till 4pm only on weekdays.

A 5 Rupee Note Can Fetch Rs 30000; Here’s How To Get It

In case you are having an old Rs 5 note, then you have an opportunity to earn Rs 30,000 sitting at home. This may sound strange but it is true that if you have an old Rs 5 note in your piggy bank or wallet, then you can fetch Rs 30,000 within a few minutes without going anywhere. You can visit two websites - antiques and collectables – to know the best rates of your old and rare Rs 5 note.

Traffic Jams, Metro Entry Curbs Mark First Day of Unlock as Markets and Malls Reopen in Delhi

Delhi moved slowly towards normal life as markets and malls reopened after nearly two months on Monday morning. Heavy traffic was seen near capital’s ITO as several cars, two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, and few buses were seen on the roads as some people started going to their workplaces. The Delhi Metro, the lifeline of the city, also resumed service with 50 per cent seating capacity and nearly half of its train fleet running from early morning.

Kerala Excise Dept on the Lookout for People who Planted Cannabis Saplings on World Environment Day

The Excise Department in Kerala has launched search operations for people who posted photos after planting cannabis saplings on the wayside on World Environment Day. The saplings were found along the by lane leading to Bypass road from Kurishadi Junction near Mangad in Kollam district. Local residents grew suspicious about the activity before informing the Excise department about it. Circle Inspector of Excise Special Squad T. Rajeev and the team soon reached the spot to confirm the same.

Mucormycosis Patients Suffer from Vomiting, Fever After Receiving Amphotericin-B Shots at MP Hospitals

As many as 70 patients infected with black fungus or mucormycosis were reported to have suffered adverse reactions after they were administered Amphotericin-B in two medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh over two days. The first such case was reported on Saturday evening from Bundelkhand Medical College (BMC) of Sagar district where 25 patients of the 42 that are being treated for black fungus began vomiting and developed mild fever and shivering, soon after they were injected with Amphotericin-B, an antifungal drug used in mucormycosis treatment.

Kangana Ranaut Calls Vikram Massey ‘Cockroach’ Over ‘Radhe Maa’ Comment on Yami Gautam’s Marriage Pics

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has surprised everyone by announcing marriage to writer-director Aditya Dhar over the weekend. It was a private affair and attended only by her family and some close friends. Soon after her wedding, she took to social media to share the happy news with her fans and friends. Many people, including actress Kangana Ranaut, congratulated her. Now, she has been on a spree to share other photos from her D-day. One such pre-wedding photograph has sparked controversy.

WTC: Kane Williamson Wants Less Grass on Southampton Pitch For Final Against India

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson wants less grass on Southampton pitch for the World Test Championship (WTC) final from June 18 since he feels there is plenty of rain around already. He termed Indian bowling attack, which his side will face in WTC final, as ‘fantastic’ and one with ‘depth’.

