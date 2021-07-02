News18 Afternoon Digest: When Indian Players Were Asked to Have Sex Before Match During 2011 World Cup; Desi Entrepreneur Gets Roasted on Twitter

When Indian Players Were Asked to Have Sex Before Match During 2011 World Cup

Former mental conditioning coach for Team India, Paddy Upton has made a startling revelation in his book. According to him, he had advised the players to have sex before the match. All these revelations were made in his book ‘The Barefoot Coach’. Upton, in his book went on to write that this advice of his, angered then-coach Gary Kirsten. Later Upton had to apologize for the same. READ MORE

Most Vaccines Durable for at least 1 year, Data Shows 2 Different Shots Better: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

There is enough data available now to indicate that it is even better to give two different vaccine shots to protect against Covid-19, said Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, founder and executive chairperson of Biocon Limited, on Friday. READ MORE

Desi Entrepreneur Gets Roasted on Twitter for ‘Controversial’ Jibe at 9 to 5 Jobs

The 9-5 jobs vs entrepreneurship debate have been going on for years. Over time, people realised that while some people wanted their own startups, some were completely satisfied with their 9-5 jobs. However, an entrepreneur had a different opinion and is now facing flak on Twitter after making an unkind remark on 9-5 jobs. READ MORE

More Than Afghan Aid: Rs 369 Crore Collected as Mask Fines in Just 3 Cities & 4 States | India’s Covid Report Card

The spread of Covid-19 in India has a lot to with non-compliance of appropriate behavior. In the last one year, merely across three cities and two states, authorities, including police, have collected fines northwards of Rs 368 crore. That is more than what India annually pays to Afghanistan as development assistance. READ MORE

Newly Launched Tesla Model S Plaid Catches Fire, Brand’s Fastest & Most Expensive EV

In an unfortunate turn of events, a 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid sedan caught fire on June 29 in Pennsylvania’s Haverford. The electric vehicle that costs $130,000 (approx Rs 97 lakh) is the fastest and the most expensive offering of the brand. Fortunately, the driver managed to rescue himself before the car was entirely engulfed in fire. The situation was handled by two people from the fire-fighting team. The two of them worked tirelessly for three hours in order to douse the fire. READ MORE

Battlegrounds Mobile India Now Available For All Android Users; iOS Availability Still Unknown

The wait is finally over. Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile is now available for all Android users in the country, few days after the early access version of the game was launched for bets testers. Now, anyone can download the game from the Google Play Store and the ones that have already downloaded the early access version can update the game to get the final version of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game is still not available for Apple’s iOS, but is still expected to make it to iPhones soon. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here