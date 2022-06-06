News18 Afternoon Digest: WHO Confirms 780 Cases of Monkeypox Detected Across 27 Countries as of June 2 & Other Stories

News18 Explains | BJP Constitution and How Party Suspended Nupur Sharma by Citing Rule 10(a)

The BJP has taken action against its spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Delhi unit’s media head Naveen Kumar Jindal for making alleged remarks about Prophet Muhammad during a TV news debate that has riled the Gulf countries. The party invoked Rule 10(a) of its constitution against Sharma for her alleged comments, which have caused a stir. READ MORE

Another Suspect Arrested in Sidhu Moose Wala’s Murder Case, Police Issues Lookout for 8 Shooters of Lawrence Gang

Punjab police on Sunday night arrested another suspect in Punjab singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case. Devendra alias Kala is suspected of providing the vehicle to the shooters who killed the Punjabi singer in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on May 29. READ MORE

WHO Confirms 780 Cases of Monkeypox Detected Across 27 Countries as of June 2

Atotal of 780 laboratory-confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported or identified since May 13 and as of June 2 from 27 countries across four WHO regions that are not endemic for the monkeypox virus, the World Health Organisation has said. READ MORE

Cashing on Clay: How Rafael Nadal’s Epic French Open Domination Can Serve Your Financial Success

Last night, tennis legend Rafael Nadal clinched his 14th French Open win. Taking his Grand Slam streak to a record 22 titles, Nadal dominated the clay court against his Norwegian opponent Casper Rudd. The Spaniard was all of 19 years when he won his first French Open on the red court. And yesterday, this saga continued with an emphatic win of 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 over Rudd. In general, Nadal’s life is a goldmine of iconic moments and memories for any sports enthusiast. But a closer look at Sunday’s Roland Garros 2022 final also presents a treasure trove of actionable financial insights for everyone. Read on. READ MORE

Rare Salt-water Pearl Necklace Sells For Rs 6.24 Crore at Mumbai Auction House

An extremely rare pearl necklace has fetched Rs 6.24 crore in an auction at Mumbai’s AstaGuru auction house on Tuesday. The jewellery was part of AstaGuru’s ‘Heirloom Jewelry Silver & Timepieces’ collection and is made of highly valuable natural pearls. READ MORE

‘Tendulkar’s Record Very Achievable’: Australia Legend Thinks Joe Root Can Break Sachin’s Record For Most Runs in Tests

Joe Root has a realistic chance of breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most runs in the history of Test cricket, feels former Australia captain Mark Taylor. On Sunday, Root struck his 26th century of Test career and in the process also became the second ever batter from his country to touch the milestone of 10,000 runs in the format as well. READ MORE

