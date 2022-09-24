News18 Afternoon Digest: Who is Ankita Bhandari, Receptionist Allegedly Killed by BJP Leader's Son in U'khand & Other Stories

Uttarakhand Resort Murder: Who is Ankita Bhandari, Receptionist Allegedly Killed by BJP Leader’s Son Pulkit Arya

A BJP leader’s son and two employees of a resort he owns here were arrested on Friday for allegedly killing its receptionist, Ankita, who had been missing for the last few days, police said. The case raised uproar among locals, who demanded ‘bulldozer justice’ from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. CM Dhami also announced that an SIT under Deputy Inspector General of Police P Renuka Devi has been formed to investigate the case. Read more

Road Rage, Bar Brawls & Murder in Cold-Blood: News18 Rounds Up Controversies Surrounding Politicians’ Kids

Pulkit Arya, the son of Vinod Arya, a BJP leader from Haridwar, was arrested after he and two others confessed to killing 19-year-old receptionist Ankita Bhandari and throwing her body into the Chilla Canal. Arya’s crime, which is snowballing into a major controversy, is just one among a growing list of misdemeanors committed by sons and daughters of politicians left unchecked. Read more

PFI Crackdown Named ‘Op Octopus’, Nitesh Rane Tells Protesters ‘Chun Chun ke Maarenge’ | Top Updates

The National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) nation-wide crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI) has been named as ‘Operation Octopus,’ sources have said. NIA, along with Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on Thursday launched, the “largest ever” search operation against the party for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. Read more

Indians Trapped in Myanmar: Companies Identified, Officials Say Some IT Professionals Were Aware of the Risks

The external affairs ministry on Friday identified four companies who were involved in the entrapment racket which lured Indian youth to Myanmar in the name of lucrative jobs, the Times of India said in a report. The MEA said there are 100 to 150 men who remain stranded there and the authorities have managed to rescue only 32. People who were previously trapped there told the Times of India that there were at least 500 Indians trapped there. Read more



Wife Gets Husband Married to Another Woman in AP, Trio to Live in Same House

Awoman in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati officiated her husband’s marriage to another woman at a temple in a traditional ceremony. The man, Kalyan, hails from Ambedkar Nagar of Dakkili in Tirupati. He is a popular celebrity on video-sharing platforms, including on YouTube and Share Chat. He got to know one Vimala from Kadapa, their friendship turned to love and they got married a few years ago. The couple became famous on the video-sharing platforms with their combined effort in attracting netizens. Read more

Economist Who Predicted 2008 Financial Crisis Warns About ‘Long, Ugly’ Recession

Economist Nouriel Roubini, known for his correct prediction of the financial crisis the world faced in 2008, has now warned about a “long and ugly” recession in the across the world that can start at the end of this year and continue well into 2022. He also predicted a sharp correction in the S&P 500. His warning comes after the US along with all major economies is seeing high rates of inflation amidst back to back blows including the Cocid-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Read more

WATCH: Teammates and Rivals Lift Roger Federer as GOAT Bids Emotional Farewell at Laver Cup

Tennis legend Roger Federer drew curtains on his remarkable career after his ultimate doubles match alongside long-time rival and friend Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup on Saturday. In an evening that was emotional from the start, Federer bid adieu to his beloved sport in front of a sold-out O2 Arena in London and his fans got a final glimpse of him through their screens, playing professional tennis for the very last time. Read more

