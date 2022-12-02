News18 Afternoon Digest: Who is Goldy Brar? Canada Gangster Who Plotted Sidhu Moose Wala Murder; Kanye West Suspended From Twitter & Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18’s afternoon digest, read about Goldy Brar being detained in the United States, Kanye West’s anti-Semitic comments that got him suspended from Twitter, King Khan performing Umrah in Mecca, the controversial Japan goal that dumped Germany out of FIFA 2022 and more.

Who is Goldy Brar? From Student on Visa in 2017 to Canada Gangster Who Plotted Sidhu Moose Wala Murder

Goldy Brar, the Canada-based gangster alleged to be the mastermind behind the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has been detained in the United States, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann confirmed on Friday. News18 had earlier reported that Brar was on the radar of the FBI in California. READ MORE

Kanye West Suspended from Twitter for Anti-Semitic Comments, Praising Hitler

Kanye West was suspended from social media platform Twitter on Friday, Elon Musk said, after making antisemitic comments and praising Hitler. READ MORE

How BJP Is Benefitting from A Supporting Group’s ‘Teamwork’ in Bid to Win Unfavourable Gujarat Seats

Khedbrahma, an assembly constituency in Sabarkantha district of Gujarat has not voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party since 1995. However, the saffron party has not given up on winning seats that have not been favourable so far. A third-party aide, it seems, is making the BJP’s prospects of winning on traditional Congress seats brighter. This is the push it requires to achieve the best-ever performance it is targeting. READ MORE

Shah Rukh Khan Performs Umrah At Mecca After Wrapping Up Dunki Shoot In Saudi Arabia; Viral Pics

After wrapping up Dunki shooting in Saudi Arabia, Shah Rukh Khan visited the holy city of Mecca and performed Umrah, an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be done anytime. The pictures of the superstar from his Mecca visit were shared online by one of the fan accounts. In the clicks, SRK was seen surrounded by people at the holy place. READ MORE

Walls of JNU Campus Defaced with Anti-Brahmin Slogans; VC Condemns Act, Calls for Strict Action

Parts of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in Delhi were defaced with slogans against Brahmin and Baniya communities. Students alleged that the walls in the School of International Studies- II building were vandalised. READ MORE

Watch: The Controversial Japan Goal That Dumped Germany Out From FIFA World Cup 2022

Japan shocked the world with a stunning 2-1 win over former champions Spain at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Thursday. While the defeat didn’t do much damage to Spain as they progressed to the round-of-16 anyway but the result dumped out tournament favourites Germany from the competition who exited despite a 4-2 win over spirited Costa Rica. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here