News18 Afternoon Digest: WHO Says Astrazeneca Vaccine Safe amid Safety Fears, Rajasthan Govt Accepts Phone Tapping & Other Top Stories

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Astrazeneca Vaccine Safe, Says WHO as Countries Halt Rollout; Maharashtra Fliers to Bhopal, Indore Need Negative Covid-19 Report

The EU’s largest countries joined a stream of states halting their rollouts of AstraZeneca jabs over blood clot fears, as the World Health Organization and Europe’s medicines watchdog insisted it was safe to use. Both organisations will hold special meetings this week after a host of countries said they would stop using the vaccine pending further review. LIVE NOW

Months After Crisis, Rajasthan Govt Accepts Phone Tapping, BJP Demands Gehlot’s Resignation & CBI Probe

After denying allegations, the Rajasthan government’s Home Department has now said in a written reply to a question in the state Assembly that phones were tapped in the desert state last year. Though the reply did not say it tapped phones of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhwat and supporters of former deputy CM Sachin Pilot after a rebellion in the Congress last year, the BJP linked it with the episode and demanded a CBI probe into it. READ MORE

Planning to Catch a Movie or Go Out for Dinner in Maharashtra? Know All About Latest Covid-19 Curbs

Facing a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on Monday issued fresh guidelines for the state. Restrictions have been extended in containment zones till March 31. Maharashtra, the top contributor state, reported 15,051 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the state’s caseload to 23,29,464, while 48 fatalities took the death toll to 52,909, the health department said. As many as 10,671 coronavirus patients were discharged, taking the rally of recoveries to 21,44,743. READ MORE

Resume India-Pakistan Trade, Bus Service, Border Villagers Demand After LoC Ceasefire

Ayatullah Handoo, a resident of Uri town in Baramulla district, looks across the majestic Himalayas. His eyes can’t hide the longing to meet his relatives across the Line of Control (LoC). The septuagenarian recalls the moment he visited them at Shah-e-Inayat Mohalla in Muzaffarbad in 2006, thanks to a cross-LoC bus service. READ MORE

Rohit Sharma Trolled for ‘Hiding’, Eating Behind Support Staff During Second T20I Against England

In India-England T20I series, Indian opener Rohit Sharma was rested for the first two contests against the visitors. Sharma’s absence was dearly felt in the first T20I which the hosts lost comprehensively. In the second clash, however, India fought back with debutant Ishan Kishan stealing the show while skipper Virat Kohli had another decent outing with the bat. Amid the action taking place on the field, the camera panned to Sharma who was watching the contest from the sidelines. Perhaps camera-shy, Sharma decided to munch a few bites of food behind a support staff– visuals of which were caught on the camera. READ MORE

Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav Celebrate Oscar Nomination for ‘The White Tiger’

Actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav on Monday celebrated the nomination of their film “The White Tiger” in the best adapted screenplay category at the upcoming 93rd edition of Academy Awards. Directed by Ramin Bahrani, the film bagged the nomination along with films like “Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm”, “The Father”, “Nomadland”, and “One Night in Miami”. READ MORE