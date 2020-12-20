News18 Afternoon Digest: Why BJP Chose Bolpur for Shah's Road Show, Nepal Cabinet Recommends Dissolving Parliament and Other Top Stories

Picking Up Traces from Last Polls, Why Amit Shah's Bolpur Road Show is a 'Well Thought Out' Plan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Bolpur visit is a well-crafted strategy of the saffron brigade ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls because the party has failed to perform well in this part of the ‘rarh Bangla region’. Going by the statistics, there are two Lok Sabha seats in Birbhum district, including Bolpur and Birbhum, and there are 11 Assembly seats out of 294. BJP lost both the Lok Sabha seats. The assembly seats in Birbhum district are Dubrajpur, Seuri, Bolpur, Sainthia, Rampurhat, Muraria, Hansan, Mayureswar, Labhpur and Nanur.

Nepal Cabinet Recommends Dissolving Parliament, President's Consideration Awaited

Nepal's cabinet has recommended the dissolution of the country's parliament in a meeting on Sunday, state media reports. The development comes amid a prolonged tussle for power between him and former premier Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda. The Chief Secretary is set to deliver the letter stating the Council of Ministers' recommendation to President Bidya Devi Bhandari for her consideration.

Almost the Size of US Population, How India Plans to Vaccinate 300 Million People Against Covid-19

With a Covid-19 caseload that's surpassed 10 million people, India is the world's second worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic, trailing only the United States. But it is aiming to lift itself out of the crisis in the coming months with a massive vaccination drive -- covering in its first phase almost as many people as the entire US population.

On Day 25, Farmers Mark 'Shradhanjali Diwas' as They Pay Homage to 'Martyred' Crop Growers

Farmers will observe 'Shradhanjali Diwas' across the country today to pay homage to those crop growers who had lost their lives during the ongoing agitation. While a media report quoted farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dallewala as saying that 14 farmers had died in the protest, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) claimed that 33 farmers participating in the stir.

Not PewDiePie Or MrBeast, This 9-Year-Old is Highest Paid YouTuber of 2020 With Rs 220 Crore

Unboxing new toys brings immense joy to kids but for 9-year-old YouTuber Ryan Kaji, it also means business and fortune. "Welcome To Ryan's World!!! Ryan loves doing lots of fun things like pretend play, science experiments, music videos, skits, challenges, DIY arts and crafts and more!!!" reads the description of Ryan Kaji's YouTube channel "Ryan's World". As simple as the "about me" section of Ryan's channel reads, his revenue collection from YouTube is no child's play.

India vs Australia: Who Should Replace Virat Kohli for Melbourne Test? Former Players Have Their Say

India's poor batting performance against Australia during the first Test at Adelaide, particularly in the second innings when they collapsed to 36-9 in the second innings and handed the hosts an easy win, has led to many people asking what it is that can be done to ensure it doesn't happen again. To make matters worse, the visitors will be without Virat Kohli for the remaining three games as he will be flying back home to be with wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their child. Former Australia international Glenn McGrath and former India international Mohammad Kaif are both of the opinion that KL Rahul should be used to fill the hole left behind by the skipper's departure.