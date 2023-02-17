News18 Afternoon Digest: Why Suicides by India's Brightest Are Puncturing IIT Dream & Other Top Stories

Latest on recent student suicides, Twitter lay-offs, Karnataka polls and other top stories on News18.com.

Darshan Solanki, Stephen Sunny & Many More: Why Suicides by India’s Brightest Are Puncturing IIT Dream

High societal expectations, academic performance, peer pressure, language barriers, increasing class sizes and no or little personal connect with faculty, higher caste-based reservations, lack of outreach by on-campus counsellors, coping up with rigorous schedules to adjusting to a completely new ecosystem — students do crack the entrance exam to the country’s premier tech institutes but find it tough to survive through the course, with some falling off the grid. READ MORE

When the Past Refuses to Die: Decoding Why Tipu Sultan is a Karnataka Poll Issue

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday accused Karnataka Minister C N Ashwath Narayan of trying to ‘instigate’ people to kill him as he took exception to the latter’s statement that he should be “knocked out and sent off" like the 18th century ruler of erstwhile Mysuru Kingdom, Tipu Sultan. READ MORE

Nikki Yadav ‘Wasn’t in Live-in’, Delhi Cops on ‘Probe Tour’ with Sahil Gahlot: Latest in ‘Fridge’ Murder

Sahil Gahlot, accused of killing girlfriend Nikki Yadav, was taken to the crime spot in Kashmere Gate to recreate the sequence of events leading up to the incident. The Delhi police also took him to his dhaba (eatery), where he had allegedly kept the body of the 23-year-old woman inside a refrigerator. READ MORE

Twitter Shuts 2 Out of 3 Offices In India, Bengaluru Office Continues, Says Report

Twitter has closed down two of its three offices in India. It has told its staff to work from home, underscoring Elon Musk’s mission to cut costs and bring back the struggling social media service in the profit, according to a Bloomberg report. READ MORE

Die Hard Star Bruce Willis Diagnosed With ‘Untreatable’ Dementia, Family Says It’s ‘Painful’ But…

In heartbreaking news from Hollywood, Die Hard star Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a form of dementia, his family revealed. In a statement to the press, the family said that Bruce is facing challenges with communication among other symptoms. Although it is ‘painful’, the family said that they are relieved to have gotten a clear diagnosis. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here