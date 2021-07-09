News18 Afternoon Digest: Why White Flags Are Going Up In Malaysia As Country Reels Under Surge In Covid-19 Cases; An Enormous Lake in Antarctica Vanished in 3 Days

EXPLAINED: Why White Flags Are Going Up In Malaysia As Country Reels Under Surge In Covid-19 Cases, Lockdown

Distress signals put out by households in Malaysia have caught the attention of the world as people struggle to cope amid lockdowns imposed during a surge in cases. The white flag campaign, or #benderaputih, in Malaysia again shows how civil society and good Samaritans have come forward to provide crucial help when government resources have appeared stretched. READ MORE

Vicky Kaushal Proposes Marriage to Katrina Kaif in Front of Salman Khan in This Viral Video

Rumours of Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif dating each other have been rife for a long time now. Even though the two have kept mum about their relationship status, actor Harshvardhan Kapoor revealed last month during an interview that the rumours were indeed true. Since then, the newest couple has become the talk of the town. READ MORE

Ajay Devgn Looks Unrecognisable With White Hair And Beard, Photo Goes Viral

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is known for his fitness, dangerous stunts and action shots in the movies. He always aims to do something new in his films. In his career, he has done films of every genre. Now, a completely new look of Ajay has surfaced on the internet. In the new look, ‘Singham’ of Bollywood was seen sporting a thick salt and pepper beard. Photos and videos of his new look are going viral on social media. READ MORE

Bigg Boss 15 Set to Premiere on Voot 6 Weeks Before Colors TV, Details Inside

The next season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss will stream its first six weeks on OTT and then make a gradual shift to television. The new season will be called “Bigg Boss OTT" and will arrive early this year. “Bigg Boss OTT", which will stream on Voot, will introduce a ‘janta’ factor. READ MORE

An Enormous Lake in Antarctica Vanished in 3 Days and Scientists are Worried

A team of researchers has discovered that an enormous, ice-covered lake in Antarctica vanished suddenly and scientists are worried that it could happen again. In this disappearing act, an estimated 21 billion to 26 billion cubic feet (600 million to 750 million cubic metres) of water — roughly twice the volume of San Diego Bay — drained into the ocean. READ MORE

Several Dead as Small Plane Crashes During Take-off in Sweden

Several people have died after a small aircraft used for skydiving with nine people on board crashed near an airport outside Orebro in Sweden on Thursday, police and rescue services said. A small propeller plane crashed near Orebro airport, about 160 kilometres (100 miles) west of Stockholm, according to an alert received by Sweden’s Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre. READ MORE

Rajinikanth’s Lookalike Tried to Pull Off Stunt on Stage and Failed Miserably

Rajinikanth, the megastar of the Indian film industry needs little to no introduction. The renowned actor from Tamil Nadu is often worshipped and admired by a huge fanbase across India. The actor’s popularity has often drawn fans to imitate his stunts here and there, which have gone viral from time to time. In another such recent example, a Thalaiva-lookalike wanted to impress the audience by pulling off a Rajini-style stunt on stage, but the end result was something hilarious. READ MORE

